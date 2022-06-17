Riser remains in detention after second hearing in Flagstaff

A detention and status hearing was held Thursday morning for Matthew Riser, the man accused of lighting a fire on the Coconino National Forest this weekend.

Riser was arrested Sunday after allegedly burning toilet paper near his campsite in the national forest the day before. At his initial court appearance Monday, it was stated that this campsite and the rock under which he had placed the burned toilet paper was about 80 yards from where the Pipeline Fire started. The fire was reported Sunday morning and has since grown to over 24,000 acres.

Riser has been charged on three counts: use of prohibited fire, using the National Forest lands as a residence and possession of marijuana. The last is a Class A misdemeanor, with the other two being Class B misdemeanors.

The issue decided at this hearing was whether Riser would remain in detention pretrial.

In his arguments, U.S. attorney Patrick Schneider said the first witness to the fire was a group of people on motorcycles who had come around a bend in the road Sunday morning and noticed the fire immediately ahead of them. It was small at the time.

The motorcyclists also noticed a white pickup truck in the area, he said, which drove off. Some of the motorcyclists pursued and stopped the defendant and waited until the police came, he said.

He added that, at the time of the hearing, the fire was determined to be in “the immediate vicinity” of where Riser had camped in his truck and where he had burned the toilet paper.

The defense attorney, Daniel Kaiser, said this claim was “not necessarily accurate,” noting that the statement of probable cause reported that the pickup truck Riser was driving had been pulled over by a CCSO officer.

Riser also was not charged with setting the fire “that has been so tragic here in Flagstaff,” Kaiser said. The area is very popular for recreation, he said, and others were in the area when the fire started.

Other arguments Schneider made for Riser’s detainment included his lack of ties to northern Arizona, his lack of a residence and a previous conviction for disorderly conduct in Alaska.

The defense said the conviction had been set aside and, since it had occurred 17 years ago, “should have almost no weight today.”

“He’s an honest man, doesn’t have any history,” Kaiser said. He said the probable cause statement shows Riser was “brutally honest, which put him here.”

If Riser were to plead guilty, he added, the charges against him would likely not lead to any jail time, “especially with zero history” (Riser has not made a plea at this time.) The penalties for fleeing are likely worse than the current charges, he said.

“Fire during restrictions is concerning, regardless of whether it caused this fire,” judge Camille Bibles said later in the hearing, noting that fire restrictions are put in place due to increased risk.

The defense again disagreed with claims that Riser was without a residence, saying that Riser had recently spent a month living with a friend in Benson.

He had also spoken to Riser’s brothers, who were willing to help him get a residence in the area. Kaiser said some people in the Flagstaff community had also reached out to offer help in finding shelter and raising money for the impound fee on Riser’s truck.

Bibles decided to continue to detain Riser, based largely on his lack of ties to the area and the charge involving substance possession. His next hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

