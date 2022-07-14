Riser pleads guilty, sentenced to year of probation

Matthew Riser was sentenced to a year of probation Wednesday in Flagstaff after pleading guilty to lighting a fire on the Coconino National Forest.

Riser had lit toilet paper on fire in the forest June 11 and the first report of the Pipeline Fire happened around 10 a.m. the next day.

An investigation into the fire’s cause is still underway, meanwhile, and the events of Wednesday's hearing will not affect future charges related to its findings, and both the U.S. and defense attorneys stated that it does not currently appear that the burned toilet paper is connected to the start of the Pipeline Fire.

In a call with the Arizona Daily Sun on Thursday, defense attorney Daniel Kaiser said Riser's toilet paper and the Pipeline Fire are not linked at all, a misconception he's seen in reporting on the case.

"There was no evidence of burning anywhere near where that incident was. There was no evidence of spreading fire or anything else from that," he said of the fire Riser to which pleaded guilty. "That's what I want to make sure was clear, because everyone keeps making a mistake that what happened that day somehow caused the fire the next day."

Kaiser added: "Those two are separate incidents, and he was never charged for anything relating to the Pipeline Fire, nor did he plea to anything with that. ... They use the word connection, but he wasn't arrested for anything that would suggest that he caused the Pipeline Fire. That was the big misconception."

Riser was initially charged on three counts: possession of marijuana, lighting a fire on the national forest during restrictions and residing on the national forest. He pleaded guilty to the second count.

The first count had been dismissed without prejudice at a previous hearing. The third count, meanwhile, was dismissed on Wednesday without prejudice, meaning both have the potential to be filed again.

Riser said during the hearing that he had lit the toilet paper after flipping up a rock and that he had monitored the fire until it had gone out, at which point he replaced the rock.

“And it was a big rock,” he said.

“The only reason I did that is I don’t litter,” he later added. “It was a bad mistake.”

While Kaiser said there was “some question" as to whether Riser had seen the signs advising of fire restrictions, there were several along the roadways he would have used to enter the forest.

In his sentencing recommendation, Kaiser asked the court to consider what has typically been done in similar circumstances. He told the Daily Sun that he hadn't had a fire restrictions case before, as they usually don't require attorneys.

"Someone who has an illegal campfire, usually my understanding is that it's more of a collateral forfeiture or something that's handled generally without attorneys. That's probably why I've never seen one," he said.

In his sentencing recommendation, he again noted the impact of Riser’s time in detention and that Riser had been open with law enforcement.

“If there was no Pipeline Fire, I don’t know if we’d even be sitting here,” he said. “ ... I think everything that’s gone on [at] this time is significant enough and punishment enough.”

During Thursday's call he said "the only reason why it was handled the way it was is because of the big fire and there just wasn't enough information at the beginning of the case."

When making the decision, Judge Camille Bibles referenced 2019’s Cottonwood Creek Fire, which charred 64 acres of the Grand Canyon after a backpacker burned toilet paper.

“I don’t want to downplay the significance of having any type of fire in the forest [during restrictions], particularly during drought,” she said.

In addition to his probation, Riser has been banned from five of Arizona’s national forests, including the Coconino National Forest.