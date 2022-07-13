Riser pleads guilty, sentenced to year of probation

The suspect in connection with starting the Pipeline Fire was sentenced to a year of probation Wednesday in Flagstaff after pleading guilty to lighting a fire on the Coconino National Forest in June.

Matthew Riser had lit toilet paper on fire in the forest June 11, a day before the Pipeline Fire was first reported. While an investigation into the fire’s cause is still underway and the events of Wednesday's hearing will not affect future charges related to its findings, as both the U.S. and defense attorneys stated that it does not currently appear that the burned toilet paper is connected to the start of the Pipeline Fire.

Riser was initially charged on three counts: possession of marijuana, lighting a fire on the national forest during restrictions and residing on the national forest. He pleaded guilty to the second count.

The first count had been dismissed without prejudice at a previous hearing. The third count, meanwhile, was dismissed on Wednesday without prejudice, meaning both have the potential to be filed again.

Riser said during the hearing that he had lit the toilet paper after flipping up a rock and that he had monitored the fire until it had gone out, at which point he replaced the rock. “And it was a big rock,” he said.

“The only reason I did that is I don’t litter,” he later added. “It was a bad mistake.”

While defense attorney Daniel Kaiser said there was “some question" as to whether Riser had seen the signs advising of fire restrictions there were several along the roadways he would have used to enter the forest.

Kaiser said in his sentencing recommendation that he hadn’t seen a fire restriction case in the 20 years he’d been working and asked the court to consider what has typically been done in similar circumstances. He again noted the impact of Riser’s time in detention and that Riser had been open with law enforcement.

“If there was no Pipeline Fire, I don’t know if we’d even be sitting here,” he said. “ ... I think everything that’s gone on [at] this time is significant enough and punishment enough.”

When making the decision, Judge Camille Bibles referenced 2019’s Cottonwood Creek Fire, which charred 64 acres of the Grand Canyon after a backpacker burned toilet paper.

“I don’t want to downplay the significance of having any type of fire in the forest [during restrictions], particularly during drought,” she said.

In addition to his probation, Riser has been banned from five of Arizona’s national forests, including the Coconino National Forest.