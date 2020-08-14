Riordan Mansion, 2 museums funding vote postponed Friday, public seeks new solutions

The Arizona Historical Society decision on what to do with a large part of Riordan Mansion State Park, Fort Lowell Museum and Downtown History Museum funding has been delayed for the time being.
The Arizona Historical Society’s board of directors on Friday pushed back the vote until October on whether to continue to fund their part in the sites, with only one member voting against postponing the decision. In tabling the motion, the board of directors also tabled the ability to discuss what was recommended by executive staff.
Their decision came after many in the communities expressed a belief that the society had not taken necessary steps to inform the public of the recommendation and find alternative solutions.
Nearly more than 80 people attended the board of directors meeting virtually and in person. The Arizona Historical Society board of directors has 25 members in total -- not all were in attendance.
The Arizona Historical Society’s executive committee made the recommendation to cut the three locations out of their budget, citing years of state legislature cuts and that COVID-19 pandemic had caused severe impacts to their finances.
The Riordan Mansion was built in 1904, but it has become surrounded by modern life, including a Northern Arizona University-owned parking garage, apartment complex and shopping center. The mansion was originally built on a 54-acre parcel of land.
The society's agreement with the City of Tucson for Fort Lowell maintains a replica of adobe officer quarters from 1885 and chronicles army life during the Apache War. The society's agreement with Wells Fargo & Co. allows the Downtown History Museum located in its building to feature historic artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of Tucson from its origins as a Spanish fort and mission to its modern incarnation.
Charlotte Madden spoke at the meeting on behalf of the Riordan Action Network, which was formed in response to a 2009 funding crisis. She said the community continued to support the mansion, and advocated that the park paid for itself in many respects.
“We are shocked and blindsided that the agenda today contains a recommendation to cease operations of the three museums. Each property is unique. The withdraw of AHS support will have different consequences for each one,” Madden said. “The group I represent is respectfully asking [the agency] to consider each separately after a full discussion with partners that is beneficial to all concerned.”
The money
During the treasurer’s report in the Friday meeting, Vice President Kelly Corsette explained that under the current situation the society was “hemorrhaging” $125,000 per month, and would be out of money by next July. Closing down different locations due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns while continuing to upkeep facilities has complicated the society’s spending.
It continued to justify the decision, saying it was not the sole owner of any of the three properties. The historical society shares the ownership of Riordan Mansion State Park with Arizona State Parks and Trails, Fort Lowell Museum with the City of Tucson, and the Downtown Historic Museum with Wells Fargo.
The three locations were each described as key facilities for local communities that helped unlock the city’s history and identity.
The American Alliance of Museums surveyed 750 museum directors in July on COVID-19’s impact on museums and found that one-third of all museums might be lost to the financial impacts of the pandemic. The report also details how museums support more than 700,000 jobs and contribute $50 billion to the economy each year.
The society began funding the operations at Riordan Mansion when Arizona State Parks and Trails’ budget was cut in 2009, and the Flagstaff community rallied to find funding elsewhere for the park.
Bob Broscheid, director of Arizona State Parks and Trails, joined public comments to voice his support for Riordan Mansion State Park, and said he was “grateful” for the current partnership. He said he was open to negotiating and restructuring a new Riordan management agreement that was already in the works.
He said that the state parks and trails system does not forget what actions the society took a decade ago when the Great Recession caused the parks to take drastic action.
“It was a crisis. I remember it dearly. The heritage fund was swept and the other funds that had been swept. Those were tough times. We reached out and had an opportunity, and that opportunity was seized by AHS,” Broscheid said. “I also believe that with COVID-19, they are tough times, but I also believe there are significant opportunities for us to work together to make us even stronger as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Engaging communities
Many described their shock after hearing about the recommendation to drop funding.
Rep. Andres Cano of Legislative District 3 joined the call to ask for a delay in the vote. He said he did not find out about the vote until hours before the day of the meeting, but made a point to share his perspective.
“Don’t think for one second that I or the others on this call expressing their concern about this vote are not wanting to be collaborative or engage with you on discussing the long-term successes of these groups,” Cano said. “These are unprecedented times but our history and culture is timeless and resilient.”
In response to community anger about the lack of transparency on the vote, President Linda Whitaker flatly rejected the idea, saying they put notices out in their agenda and contacted the co-owners of the properties about the upcoming vote.
She said she didn’t feel the need to contact people involved beyond the agreements.
“Phone calls were made to the owners of those properties. They knew what was being considered,” Whitaker said. “I don’t want to hear about 'you didn’t tell us.' That’s not true.”
Demion Clinco, CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, felt the board needed to engage with community organizations that support the historic sites to see if creative solutions could be made before recommending to dissolve the society’s relationships.
“I think it's the Arizona Historical Society’s responsibility to members and taxpayers to say this is what we’re doing and try to reach out to other stakeholders to show investment,” Clinco said. “They have an investment in seeing you succeed — give them the opportunity through a public-private partnerships to breathe new life into the agencies.”
