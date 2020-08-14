Riordan Mansion, 2 museums funding vote postponed Friday, public seeks new solutions

“It was a crisis. I remember it dearly. The heritage fund was swept and the other funds that had been swept. Those were tough times. We reached out and had an opportunity, and that opportunity was seized by AHS,” Broscheid said. “I also believe that with COVID-19, they are tough times, but I also believe there are significant opportunities for us to work together to make us even stronger as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Engaging communities

Many described their shock after hearing about the recommendation to drop funding.

Rep. Andres Cano of Legislative District 3 joined the call to ask for a delay in the vote. He said he did not find out about the vote until hours before the day of the meeting, but made a point to share his perspective.

“Don’t think for one second that I or the others on this call expressing their concern about this vote are not wanting to be collaborative or engage with you on discussing the long-term successes of these groups,” Cano said. “These are unprecedented times but our history and culture is timeless and resilient.”