Decked out in brightly colored gear, life jackets and helmets, Daniel Conley and Ben Trumpinski carried inflatable kayaks and paddles down to the water.

However, the flowing water they slid their craft into on Monday's warm late afternoon isn’t the Verde, Salt or Colorado; instead, it's the mightily flowing Rio de Flag, and their boat launch is Wheeler Park.

The launch came as snowmelt in the mountains surrounding Flagstaff continue to feed the Rio de Flag, flooding some streets across the city and leading some residents like Conley and Trumpinski to find new ways to enjoy the regions near record-breaking moisture counts.

Several days later, Conley reported the two paddled all the way to where the Rio passes under Interstate 40, taking out before the water cuts east winding through Country Club. Conley added that paddling the swollen creeks and streams has become somewhat of a habit for him these past two weeks, often going with friends nearly every day after work.

“I’ve been paddling like eight days in a row now, and it’s really fun, partly because it’s so novel and feels so special -- and the paddling is really engaging, partly because of the vegetation and the narrow passages and little tunnels,” Conley said. “It’s like a high-challenge, low-consequence type of paddling.”

Conley and his friends aren’t the only ones making the attempt. In part inspired by their efforts, Flagstaff resident Mike Kayser also took a run at it, albeit somewhat less successfully.

On Sunday afternoon, Kayser and his wife found themselves pulling his kayak, deflated after springing a leak, up the steep bank of the Rio just down from the waterway’s intersection with West Beal Road, after also putting in at the ditch pool.

“I couldn’t stop laughing the whole time. It was fun. Not as scary as I was anticipating -- which is good. But no, it lived up to the hype,” Kayser said. “I was hoping to make it to the bridge under Milton and 66 -- there where the Chamber of Commerce is -- was kind of my goal, but the kayak popped.”

Kayser said he’s been thinking about running the Rio ever since a friend told him stories of paddling down it in high school. But Kayser said he wasn’t sure it could actually be done until seeing Conley and Trumpinski with their kayaks in Wheeler Park.

City of Flagstaff emergency manager Stacey Brechler-Knaggs, who has been working to respond to the runoff and flood risks, said the practice was a more common sight when she first started with the city in the 1980s.

“I started in 1984 at the city and city hall was just built, and we’d see that level rise, the Rio rise, and people going down in kayaks. You know, we haven’t seen that in a long time,” Brechler-Knaggs said. “When Frances Short Pond would top, you’d see goldfish going down the Rio by city hall, and it’s crazy, now you’re starting to see that again.”

Conley said he has long thought about what it would be like to paddle down the Rio, and as soon as he saw how much water was flowing, he got the itch to test it out.

“In Arizona, it’s always a game of chasing the water around because there isn’t very much of it,” Conley said. “So once I saw the Rio was flowing, I was pretty immediately interested.”

Conley, Trumpinski and two others tried it out for the first time early last week, putting in near the ditch pool just after the water had reached its high point and started to come down. Just days prior, the City of Flagstaff had announced the three large detention basins below Schultz creek had reached 100% capacity and several neighborhoods had experienced flooding.

And the water has certainly continued to come down since then.

“Every time I run it, I can tell the water’s a little bit lower than the last time I ran it,” Conley said.

And Kayser said he and his wife hope to make another run at it, and this time in a rigid tandem kayak so that she can experience it. Last time she jogged alongside him on the urban trail as he made the attempt.

But as exciting as the paddling has been, for Conley, the experience has proven to be more than simple fun, also making him feel more connected to Flagstaff, its history and the surrounding environment.

“I’ve lived here for 12 years and actually didn’t really know where the Rio de Flag went through town," he said. "And having been able to travel through it this past week or so, I have a much more in-depth experience of the river, our local watersheds. I just feel more connected to the place we live and the natural cycles that get drowned out in our urban life.”