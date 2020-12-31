Ringing in the new year in Flagstaff without the crowds

The downtown bar and restaurant scene is another aspect of 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations that will look different from years past. While most businesses are not planning special events or extended hours, customers may still show up at local establishments to spread holiday cheer within regular business hours.

Dark Sky Brewing Co. is one business that plans to keep their regular hours for the holiday.

“[New Year’s Eve] could still be pretty busy. It has been busy lately,” Dark Sky Brewing Co. manager Brian Lindau said. “But for the most part we will be open just like we would any other night.”

In order to avoid large crowds, many restaurants are requiring customers to make reservations in advance. A few businesses, like Shift, McMillan’s and Collins, will offer festive holiday dining options, Madeksza said.

Folks that wish to visit downtown on New Year's Eve can still do so but are asked to socially distance and avoid gathering in large groups. One option is to "grab some hot cocoa," Madeksza said, and enjoy the newly installed gazebos in Heritage Square.