Ringing in the new year in Flagstaff without the crowds

Flagstaff citizens and winter tourists eager to bid farewell to an eventful 2020 may be doing so from the comfort of a living room this New Year’s Eve.
With a statewide ban on large public gatherings in effect, many celebrations have either been canceled or planned to commence virtually.
It is a longstanding Flagstaff tradition to gather in the streets downtown to witness the Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop. Fitted with vibrant LED lights, the 6-foot-tall pinecone makes for a dazzling display contrasted with the dark sky, and the drop is traditionally accompanied by fireworks from surrounding buildings.
While this year’s pinecone still rests atop the Weatherford, it will not be lowered this New Year’s Eve.
Instead, those looking to experience the 22nd annual ceremony are invited to tune in to a virtual compilation of past celebrations, said Terry Madeksza, executive director of the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance.
Gathering in the streets underneath the display will be strictly prohibited.
“The decision to not have a physical drop this year was made to discourage large gatherings downtown,” Madeksza said.
The virtual drop will take the form of an online video posted to the webpage pineconedrop.com on the evening of Dec 31. Viewers are encouraged to get takeout from their favorite restaurant and settle in to watch the ceremony at their leisure, Madeksza said.
The downtown bar and restaurant scene is another aspect of 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations that will look different from years past. While most businesses are not planning special events or extended hours, customers may still show up at local establishments to spread holiday cheer within regular business hours.
Dark Sky Brewing Co. is one business that plans to keep their regular hours for the holiday.
“[New Year’s Eve] could still be pretty busy. It has been busy lately,” Dark Sky Brewing Co. manager Brian Lindau said. “But for the most part we will be open just like we would any other night.”
In order to avoid large crowds, many restaurants are requiring customers to make reservations in advance. A few businesses, like Shift, McMillan’s and Collins, will offer festive holiday dining options, Madeksza said.
Folks that wish to visit downtown on New Year's Eve can still do so but are asked to socially distance and avoid gathering in large groups. One option is to "grab some hot cocoa," Madeksza said, and enjoy the newly installed gazebos in Heritage Square.
A multi-agency DUI task force will operate on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day involving several local law enforcement agencies. The task force will temporarily increase enforcement patrol in northern Arizona communities, although the number of people that will be on the road is still to be determined, said Charles Hernandez, spokesman of the Flagstaff Police Department.
“Will people stay at home or will they be tired of being at home and want to get out? It’s hard to say,” Hernandez said.
The low-end cost for being convicted for driving under the influence is $5,000, according to a press release from the CCSO.
“Don’t take a chance of ruining your life or the life of someone else by driving intoxicated or recklessly. Being arrested for DUI is a very costly life event,” the press release states.
Additionally, law enforcement measures are in place to ensure that businesses and members of the community are following restrictions on large public gatherings.
Hernandez said the department is planning to publicize the restrictions upfront to encourage initial compliance.
“It’s more of a helpful type of enforcement activity,” Hernandez said.
Another annual tradition that will be skipped this year due to the pandemic: the Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge, which dates back to 2011 and was renamed in honor of the former Daily Sun editor two years ago. Intrepid people jumping into a hole cut into the ice at Upper Lake Mary will hopefully return next year.