Ring worries organized crime to come as Coconino County looks at future of legal pot

“We have a lot of federal land in Coconino County -- whether it’s national parks through the Interior Department, national forest with the Agriculture Department, we have plenty of nations and reservations and other types of federal reserves,” Ring said.

During the meeting, Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said he is also worried about a striking increase in pot-related instances of residents driving under the influence.

“I think many in law enforcement will be taking a very aggressive stance when it comes to DUI and drugs, and in particular consumption of marijuana before driving or during driving,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the Sheriff’s Office is planning on conducting additional training with deputies to recognize the signs of DUIs related to marijuana.

County Environmental Health Division Manager Eve Wolters said the state is currently developing the rules to regulate the new market, many of which will likely be the county’s responsibility to enforce.

But Wolters said so far, the state has been working on the new regulations largely without the input or involvement of counties.