Ring worries organized crime to come as Coconino County looks at future of legal pot

Coconino County is grappling with what legal recreational marijuana may mean going forward, both for regulations the county will have to enforce and a possible increase in crime.
During a meeting last week, County Attorney Bill Ring told the County Board of Supervisors that he is particularly concerned about the latter and he holds a dim view of the proposition that voters passed last year.
Proposition 207 received 65% support in Coconino County and legalized recreational pot and related products.
Ring said he has real concerns that the new law will open northern Arizona and the state to an increase in organized crime and a corresponding rise in violence and property crime. Ring said in addition to the legitimate market for pot products, he expects a “parallel marketplace where violence is the order of the day.”
“There’s much more at stake than, let’s say, Beavis and Butt-Head smoking a joint,” Ring told the Board of Supervisors.
Ring said organized criminal organizations may have lower overhead costs than legitimate business, and by definition may skirt the regulations on the market, thus being able to offer products at lower prices.
Ring added that it is important to remember that the proposition only legalized pot within areas in which the state has jurisdiction and the substance is still considered a schedule 1 drug under federal law. That is the most tightly restricted category for drugs.
“We have a lot of federal land in Coconino County -- whether it’s national parks through the Interior Department, national forest with the Agriculture Department, we have plenty of nations and reservations and other types of federal reserves,” Ring said.
During the meeting, Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said he is also worried about a striking increase in pot-related instances of residents driving under the influence.
“I think many in law enforcement will be taking a very aggressive stance when it comes to DUI and drugs, and in particular consumption of marijuana before driving or during driving,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll said the Sheriff’s Office is planning on conducting additional training with deputies to recognize the signs of DUIs related to marijuana.
County Environmental Health Division Manager Eve Wolters said the state is currently developing the rules to regulate the new market, many of which will likely be the county’s responsibility to enforce.
But Wolters said so far, the state has been working on the new regulations largely without the input or involvement of counties.
So far, it appears counties will be given the responsibility of regulating aspects of the retail establishments selling pot products and commercial kitchens that may be producing those products. But at this time, it is unclear if the state is offering a way to compensate counties for the new role and responsibility, Wolters said.
“It’s clear from conversations with the state that there is an expectation that counties will regulate some portion of these newly opened marijuana establishments. We just don’t know how much and at what level we are being expected or asked to do that,” Wolters said.
Wolters added that at this time, with the state sharing little in the way of information, the path forward is foggy at best.
The county does already have some regulations on the books, developed after voters approved the medical marijuana law in 2010.
The discussion at the county level came the same week the Flagstaff City Council took a step forward on its own regulation of legal marijuana.
