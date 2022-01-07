Revving up a dream: Local seeks to build car museum in Flagstaff unlike any other

John Lutz wants to inject some horsepower into Flagstaff.

A longtime local, Lutz is endeavoring to build an auto museum after dreaming of the idea about five years ago. With sponsors getting on board, car pledges piling up and a fundraising gala approaching, Lutz is ready to shift into high gear on the nonprofit project.

“In every community in the country there’s a certain culture that cars are attached to, and families are attached to their cars in certain ways," Lutz said of his motivation to tell the history and stories of Flagstaff and its people through classic cars.

He envisions the Flagstaff Auto Museum being located off Route 66 and serving as a hub for more than just classic car enthusiasts and motorheads.

Imagine a car museum and restoration shop tucked in among a diner and a movie theater. Imagine a "place where there was always something happening," where kids are working on cars instead of keeping their eyes glued to their phones.

For Lutz, it's what he hopes to see scattered across the United States, with the Flagstaff location acting as a pilot.

“We’re not talking small beans here. The end result of the dream, if we can get there, would be multi-million dollar buildings," Lutz said.

But first, Lutz has to start up his Flagstaff location.

“We needs funds,” he said.

Lutz is hosting a gala on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Little America, one of the auto museum's supporters. To get the project rolling, according to Lutz, the first year of operation costs is expected to be around $100,000 -- a goal for the gala.

Lutz, 54 years old and a 30-year Flagstaff resident, launched the nonprofit, Classic Automobile Restoration and Education Society (C.A.R.E.S.), after coming to a realization that persevering culture and stories behind cars was an important part of history, noting that auto museums have failed to do so on a large scale and in a way that's intimate to the community. He'd like to shift gears on how an auto museum functions, hoping the Flagstaff location will set the bar for more to come.

“That’s one of the things I want to try with the car museum and car culture," Lutz said, "and try to make it a living history and make it more involved with the community and less of a thing where you go see a car behind a rope and say, ‘Wow, that’s beautiful,’ and then move on.”

According to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, there are more than 35,000 registered museums located in the United States. According to Lutz, there are only about 100 active classic vehicle museums spread across the nation. The numbers are eye-opening to Lutz, and he'd like to close that gap.

A graduate from Coconino Community College and Northern Arizona University, Lutz is a longtime car photographer, spending decades doing volunteer work for the Copper State 1000 among other endeavors. He owns a 1972 Datsun 510, which will be one of the vehicles to fill a spot in the car museum. But Lutz needs a space to put the cars for now.

Lutz already had projects in the works for the museum and about 20 cars pledged to the growing collection of classic vehicles ready to be worked on and eventually displayed. One of the cars is being worked on at Coconino High School under the supervision of automotives teacher Brian Locke, who also serves on the auto museum's board.

Part of the car museum is a program called The Garage Project, which is meant to serve youth in the community while providing them a connection to the city.

“There’s just a need for it, I’ve found," Lutz said, adding that he hopes the auto museum serves a hub for the different car clubs operating in Flagstaff as well. "And there is also a need for gathering spaces in this city."

According to Lutz, The Garage Project is currently working on restoring a Chevrolet 350 engine that came from a 1970 El Camino. Lutz has also recently acquired a 1968 Mercury that's been donated to his project after it sat for some time at a veterinarian's office.

And as kids build engines, Lutz hopes they also build a bond with the city. Eventually, Lutz would like to see the museum offer a place where the cars that kids rebuild provide a function for the city. He'd like the kids eventually to be able to drive vehicles, providing services such as tours for museum visitors, for instance, and rides for the elderly in need of them.

He believes his auto museum, unlike others in operation so far, will do a better job at preserving the culture and stories behind the car, and not just the car itself.

“We want to share that process with the community and share the use of those cars with the community as well,” Lutz said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.