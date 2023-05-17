New hotel ownership is working to restore a historic Route 66 stop to its former, optimistic glory.

The Americana Motor Hotel first opened in 1962 at 2650 E. Santa Fe Ave. -- the name used for that stretch of the Mother Road in Flagstaff at the time.

By the end of the summer, a hotel in the same building, with the same name, will open again to offer nostalgic tourists a rosy glance back at the Flagstaff of yesteryear. Only this time the rooms come with high-definition TVs, and guests will have the opportunity to contact the front desk via text message and check in digitally.

In other words, when Practice Hospitality is officially booking rooms at the re-opened Americana Motor Hotel, it's hoping to embrace all things mid-century modern, pulling traffic away from home-sharing apps like Airbnb.

Practice Hospitality has properties in Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Utah. Its website reads: “Hospitality is drowning in a sea of sameness, and we’re over it.”

Kate Buska, a spokesperson for Practice Hospitality, said that’s why they were interested in driving traffic back to a perhaps forgotten hotel on the Mother Road.

In curating décor and experiences that reflect optimism and the spirit of exploration, both hallmarks of America’s golden age of road trips, it has leaned into two major pieces of Flagstaff history.

First, designers embraced the look that defines Route 66 Americana.

In 1962 the hotel was painted green, yellow and orange -- bold, alternating colors that fit well with the horizontal diamonds fixed between the eaves of the hotel’s second and top floors. The original sign was bright, and completely at home on Route 66. The word Americana was printed in bold black over yellow bubbles.

Inside, the original hotel featured a tiki-themed dining room and cocktail lounge, a coffee shop, banquet rooms and a supper club. The “coral reef” dining room often hosted live entertainers, including a house band dubbed “The Dolphins.”

A pool, teal water slide and fountain in the then-courtyard looked completely natural beside winged T-birds with their tops down, and family cruising cars sporting baby moons and whitewall tires.

Today, chain-link fences, heavy equipment, and the rat-tat-tat and rumble of power tools are heralding in the building’s return to its original midcentury aesthetic.

Fresh coats of paint have restored the bright alternating colors. This time the bold paint shouts through the 1960s straight on into popular colors from the '70s -- those horizontal diamonds are a new shade of orange, yellow and teal.

The area around the hotel has changed a lot since the day it originally opened. The present construction site is situated beside the east side IHOP and a Wicked AZ Coffee stand. Viola’s Flower Garden stood for a time near that once pool-bearing courtyard.

The team that redesigned the Americana for the 2020s spent a lot of time looking at archived images of the building from the 1960s.

“We tried, and I think we achieved it, to really harken back to the nostalgia of the '60s, '70s, '80s when road-tripping with your family and friends was the lifestyle and what you did, especially on historic Route 66,” said Zach Miller, the new general manager of Americana Motor Hotel.

The courtyard area is being rebuilt. A pool will be reinstalled, and fire pits, boccie ball, cornhole and a sitting area will act as new additions.

In an appeal to the dog-loving modern traveler, Practice Hospitality added a “bark park” to the property. The rooms will be animal friendly, and a dog washing station will allow visitors to rinse the dust of the road off of Fido before hunkering down in one of the 89 rooms -- now adorned with a mirror ball and characterized by nostalgic wood-paneled walls.

“We’re really excited about this property and preserving the heritage of this hotel. I feel like that’s so Flagstaff’s vibe. There’s so much creativity and such a sense of place here. We really hope we can be part of the community,” said Buska.

As the space is re-imaged, Buska said, space itself has been taken into consideration.

“We know people are coming to Flagstaff to be in Flagstaff. We want to make this a great spot that’s kind of a launch pad for adventure here in northern Arizona,” said Buska. “The idea that every astronaut that has walked on the moon trained in Flagstaff is, like, incredibly compelling.”

Guests will be able to check out telescopes from the hotel lobby to use in the newly restored “backyard.” They’ll also have the chance to buy tickets to Lowell Observatory at the front desk.

“We really channeled that era of optimism of the space race ... there’s a great nostalgia for it. It’s sort of that optimistic era of the open road and exploration, and it is very retro-futuristic,” Buska said.

Some of the interior colors in each guest room feel reminiscent of the NASA logo. Above beds with muted rainbow headboards are signs that show sayings such as “We are all made of stars” over galactic backdrops. A visitor will not have to look far to find pictures of astronauts in training for lunar missions. From time to time, the completed parts of the Americana feel like they might have been decorated by June or Judy Jetson.

That’s part of the point.

Buska said her company hopes the Americana will become a destination hotel — sending people out into the Flagstaff area to recreate and vacation, but also curating a unique experience for guests in the building itself. It’s an essential part of remaining competitive in a market where Vrbo and Airbnb are increasingly prevalent.

“I think that that is a choice that our customers might be looking at. Here at Americana, we’re really focused on the experience. The décor is an experience in and of itself,” Buska said. “Certainly we think we can create experiences that may tempt people away from alternative options.”

In June of 1962, the Arizona Daily Sun published a “Hotel Help Wanted” advertisement on the front page. The ad listed openings for “Bell Boys, House Boys, Bartenders, Bar Boys, Summer Workers and College Students” boasting, “Good Jobs Still Open.”

The Americana Motor Hotel will be seeking to hire close to 20 new employees.

Instead of inquiring in person as it has been instructed to do 61 years ago, Miller said job seekers should apply online.

“We’re looking for the right candidates that want to be part of the culture, not just work somewhere. We want them to be part of the culture, part of the vibe, part of the personalized service experience that we are going to curate here,” Miller said.