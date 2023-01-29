Reunion to celebrate 50th anniversary of Coconino High School title team

The 1973 state championship-winning Coconino High School basketball team will be honored at halftime of the crosstown rivalry game against Flagstaff High on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Members of the 1973 squad will come out on the floor at the half and be acknowledged while a banner is raised for their AA State Basketball Championship from 50 years ago. Principal Stacie Zanzucchi will be presented a commemorative plaque and a large poster of the team for their trophy case.

Prior to the game, the players, managers, coaches and their families will be having lunch at La Fonda Mexican Restaurant from 2-4 p.m. Mike Pavon, who wrote the article on the Daily Sun’s front page documenting the title team, said they planned to meet some Coconino classmates at Continental Country Club’s Oakmont Restaurant for cocktails after lunch, and everyone is invited.

For more information, contact Mike at (520) 631-3179 or pavon@cox.net.

—Daily Sun Staff