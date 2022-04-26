Returning to a home changed by the Tunnel Fire

“They say that the fire splits the cones and releases the seeds,” said Edward Leazier as he looked at the pinyon pines that encircled his home. “Maybe we’ll get some new pinyons.”

A few of the old pines were still perfectly evergreen. Two were nothing but spidery black branches. Another kept its needles but they were baked brown, flash-fried into their last living position. By Monday the winds had shifted south and west. These needles were pointed northeast, still blowing in the gales from a week ago, when the Tunnel Fire tore through the Leazier family home.

Twelve years ago, the Leazier family watched the Schultz Fire burn up to their backyard. Firefighters drove up the driveway, “marched up in here and shut it down,” Edward said. Their home was saved.

With the Tunnel Fire, they were not so fortunate. The Leaziers evacuated alongside hundreds of their neighbors. Of the two dozen structures claimed by the blaze, their home was one.

The fire came on winds unlike anything Edward Leazier had seen in his 34 years in northern Arizona. Some estimate that they blew in at 70 mph. They were so strong that when it came time to evacuate, his elderly sister-in-law Sheila Dobson needed physical help to stay on her feet between the house and the car.

“I had to make sure they walked me out of there,” Dobson said.

The fierce winds that drove the Tunnel Fire gave it a speed that outpaced expectations. Jessie Leazier, Edward’s daughter, said she didn’t even remember getting a “Go,” signal — the fire was in the backyard almost as soon as she realized what was happening.

“They didn’t have time to get ahead of this one,” said Trisha Peralta, another daughter of Edward.

“When it came out from between them hills, it just exploded to the side,” Edward said. “It was like a blowtorch.”

Edward saw the fire ignite the pinyons a hundred feet from the house, and in that moment knew they had no time left.

“When we went down the driveway, there was fire over here and fire over here,” he said, gesturing all around.

The Leazier family returned to their property on Monday. It was unrecognizable. Steels beams twisted and sagged in the three-bedroom footprint. Rubble of blackened metal, tile and glass filled the spaces between the beams. A washing machine, water heater and bird cage could be made out among the mangled mess. A fork stuck out from the debris where the kitchen once was. A ceramic teapot shaped like a cat lay nearly whole among the wreckage.

Signs of extreme wind were just as abundant as signs of fire. An unburned swing set lay toppled in the ashy dirt. Cast iron benches had fallen onto their backs. A shed near the eastern end of the property had lost its roof and a wall, but was untouched by flame.

It was clear how the flames had been carried by the wind. There was evidence of a leapfrogging fire -- gaps a hundred feet or more between burned areas. In some places, the fire appeared to move on as quickly as it ignited. In the case of one particular sagebrush, half the bush burned while the other half stayed intact.

Slowly, the family spread out among the scene. Aside from taking pictures for insurance adjusters, there was nothing they could do but look. They couldn’t even pick through the ruins of their home — to do so might interfere with the insurance adjustment. They wandered around the ashen remnants, pensive.

Edward stayed a long time near the scorched pinyons.

“It was like an arboretum,” he said, and thought of his wife Monica. “My wife used to be able to look out the kitchen window when she was doing dishes. And it was just like a bird farm out there.”

Jessie and Trisha walked the perimeter of the house, photographing the debris. When Edward unmoored from the pinyons, he walked to the stone footer that outlined the T-shape of their modular home. Made of field stone and cement, it was the only thing still standing. Edward explained that the stone footer was Monica’s choice.

“She wanted that, so we had them just set the thing on jacks and build the footer around it,” he said.

Almost everything else above the footer had also been Monica’s choice. She commissioned the custom design of the modular home 34 years ago. She collected the antiques that had adorned the mantelpiece. She got a sliding glass door for the back.

“She argued with people to get the fireplace where she wanted it,” Trisha said. Jessie talked about how she finally gotten her “big kitchen.”

“There used to be a stump here,” said Edward, pointing to a pile of ash. “My wife would put them in the ground, upside down.” He pointed across the charred yard to a blackened crown of skyward roots encircled by stone. “That’s another one of my wife’s stumps.”

Monica was crucial to the Leazier family and the home that they shared. “She’s the brains of the operation,” Edward said. All the family spoke ardently about her love for the home. Jessie hoped that when it came time to clean up the rubble, she might find a memento of her mother. In a way, their return home became more about Monica than the fire.

“I did forget to grab her,” Jessie said. “When we left. Her ashes. We were going to spread them. But she went down with the house.”

Monica died about four months prior to the Tunnel Fire. Her death was hard on the whole family, especially Edward, who said he had to go numb in order to survive her loss. For him, the Tunnel Fire is an incomparable grief.

“I’d torch the place all over again,” he said, “for one more hour with my wife.”

But Monica’s absence also had bittersweet relief. Edward explained that after the Schultz Fire, Monica always dreaded coming home to see the house she loved burned to the ground.

“She didn't have to see it,” he said. “And now she's part of it.”

Life goes on for the Leazier family. Through the loss of their matriarch and now the loss of their home, they keep their eyes on the future.

“There’s no way to go but forward,” said Jessie. “That’s the way we were raised.”

Edward intends to rebuild on the plot and, if possible, keep Monica’s field stone footer. He hopes to rebuild with Jessie — and her son — in mind.

“Basically this place will belong to her,” he said. “She’s a single mom. I can’t leave her out. I got to rebuild this.”

Jessie joked that maybe they could rebuild it with a fourth bedroom. By the time the family had walked the full perimeter of the house, Edward speculated about new furniture, a new home, one that would come up with the growth of new pinyons.

“These forests,” he said. “They actually need the fire.”

A GoFundMe in support of the Leazier family can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-after-tunnel-gire.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

