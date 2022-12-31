Respiratory disease rates continue falling in Coconino County

Metrics for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all continued to fall in Coconino County this week, according to the latest health updates. The county continues to be at a low overall COVID community level, with higher-than-average rates of flu and RSV persisting.

COVID

Coconino County again had a low community level the week ending Dec. 24, after falling to low from a medium level the prior week.

Metrics for the level indicators remained mixed.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services Dec. 30 update lists a 5.6 per 100,000 rate of new COVID admissions in the county -- down from 4.9 last week, with 8% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients -- a decrease from 9% last week.

New cases reported in the county continued a downward trend to a rate of 63.1 per 100,000 (90 cases) from 86.2 (123 cases) last week. The rate of positive COVID tests rose slightly to 9.7% (of 1,305 tests conducted) from 9.3% (of 1,018 tests) the week before.

Residents aged 65 and older continued to have the highest case rate at 135 per 100,000 and positivity at 16.9% this week.

The county reported 11 hospitalized COVID patients for the week (from 15) and one COVID death (two last week). The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness was 6.2%, the same as the previous week.

Omicron subvariant BQ continued to increase in prevalence this week, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard. It accounted for 84.09% of omicron genomes sequenced across the state the week ending Dec. 17, followed by BA.5 (9.09%), BA.2 (4.55%) and “omicron other” (2.27%). The week before, BQ made up 58.35% of genomes sequenced in Arizona.

For the month of December, the dashboard shows that omicron subvariants continued to make up most of the total genomes sequenced in Arizona. Omicron other was the most common for the month at 59.33% (the only non-BA subvariant category on this chart), followed by BA.5 (25.22%), BA.2 (7.58%), other (7.43%) and BA.4 (0.44%).

This represents an increase in the omicron other and other categories (which in November reported 41.59% and 6.09%, respectively) and a decrease in the BA subvariants.

In November, BA.5 had the most genomes, for example, at 45.37%.

The dashboard is available online at pathogen-intelligence.tgen.org/covidseq-tracker.

Flu and RSV

The number of new cases of influenza and RSV continued to drop this week, according to a CCHHS Dec. 30 update.

Coconino County reported 54 new flu cases this week, down from last week’s total of 61 new cases. The week’s total is 34% higher than in a typical flu season at this point, and the season’s total so far -- 1,021 cases -- is 582% higher than average.

It reported 32 new cases of RSV this week, eight fewer than the prior week. RSV rates have been falling for consecutive weeks since the high point of 106 cases was reported the week of Nov. 19. While CCHHS does not include comparisons to the five-year RSV average in this report, the weekly case rates continue to be higher than those reported in each of the past four flu seasons.

Mpox

The county continues to have a total of seven reported mpox cases as of Dec. 27, while Arizona added two cases this week, bringing its total to 582. The total of mpox hospitalizations and deaths statewide remains at 36 and zero, respectively.

More about public health in Coconino County, including information on all of these diseases can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.