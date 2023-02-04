Respiratory disease rates continued to fall in Coconino County this month, with the latest updates showing a continuing low COVID-19 community level and falling rates of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

COVID

Both community level indicators fell into the low category the week ending Jan. 28, with the county reporting a 2.1 per 100,000 rate of new COVID admissions and 3.8% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients over the last week, making for a count that is lower than last week’s rates in both categories -- which were 3.5 per 100,000 and 3.3%, respectively.

The number of new cases reported this week (38, or a rate of 26.6 per 100,000) was similar to last week’s total (39, or 27.3 per 100,000), while the rate of positive tests fell from 5.3% to 2.9%.

County residents between the ages of 18 and 24 reported both the highest case incidence (37 per 100,000) and positivity (4.4%) for the week.

The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness was 2.9%, similar to the 3% reported last week. No COVID deaths were reported either the week or the week before, and five people were hospitalized with COVID, a mark down from seven last week).

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, omicron subvariants continued to be the most common found in sequenced genomes last month. Subvariant BQ made up 59.76%, and XBB made up 22.62% of sequenced genomes in January, followed by BA.5 (5.71%), omicron other (3.57%) and BF (2.62%). BA.2 and BA.4 each represented 0.48% of sequenced genomes. The "other" category of genomes accounted for 4.76% of the total in January.

Flu and RSV

The county reported a total of 10 new influenza cases for the second week in a row, continuing a trend of falling case numbers after a higher-than-average start to the flu season. The same was true for RSV, which fell to four cases this week from last week’s total of 11.

This is the 11th consecutive week RSV case numbers have fallen, after a high of 105 cases reported the week of Nov. 19.

The flu case total for the week is 77% lower than the average of the past five seasons at this point, while the total for the season so far is 172% higher.

Since the start of the season on Oct. 2, the county has identified a total of 1,159 flu cases and 599 RSV cases. The majority (55%) of RSV cases have been reported in Flagstaff this season, while “other cities and towns” leads in influenza cases with 44% -- as Flagstaff has reported 33% of the county’s total influenza cases.

Mpox

Coconino County continues to report a total of seven cases of mpox since the disease first arrived this summer. As of Jan. 30, Arizona has reported a total of 589 mpox cases, with 36 hospitalizations and no deaths.

More information about public health in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.