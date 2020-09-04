Resilience like magnolias: Catholic Charities opens new re-entry house in Williams

It started with Juniper. Sequoia, Ponderosa and others soon followed, with Magnolia House now joining Catholic Charities’ growing list of jail re-entry houses in northern Arizona.
Located in Williams, the Magnolia House serves women who have had justice involvement for minor offenses and are experiencing homelessness.
Catholic Charities’ housing projects, ranging from rapid rehousing to permanent support, are named after local flora. Re-entry programs aim to provide a safe place for community members to break the cycle of incarceration and insecure housing.
“We have three other houses in Flagstaff and so for us, especially with justice involvement, it’s all about reintegrating into the community. We want folks to be able to reintegrate into their community,” said Camie Rasband, Catholic Charities’ director of homeless service for northern Arizona. “In Williams, there’s behavioral health, there’s jobs, there’s medical, there’s everything here, so we really are trying to fill the gaps in services in our communities. Not everybody wants to or needs to be in Flagstaff.”
Magnolia House is owned by Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, which purchased it using a federal grant and leases it to Catholic Charities, a nonprofit that provides support services for vulnerable individuals of all faiths. Coconino County Health and Human Services and the Guidance Center are also assisting with the project. Because the Magnolia House is located in a more remote area than other re-entry houses, Rasband said these partnerships were critical to give residents connections to needed services.
With two beds per room, the house can hold up to six women who pay $300 in monthly rent for the space and alternate through chores to maintain it.
“It’s pretty nice being able to have a place to stay and just work on yourself,” said C.J. Brown, who moved in about two weeks ago. She is one of two residents who have made the space their current home just two months after Catholic Charities first began preparing it, and said she has been enjoying Williams’ small size and the change from her previous residence in Page.
Case managers work with residents to connect them to services that, in Williams, are all within walking distance. They are also working on transportation plans for those individuals who require services in Flagstaff.
“When people move in, we do a housing case plan, which is really outlining the goals we want to accomplish with them over the next six months,” said housing case manager Tatum Covey. “It’s about any medical goals people have, any sobriety goals, housing goals and getting jobs. It really outlines where we want to go from there. We check in at least once a week at a house meeting, but also do individual case management with people to check in.”
These case managers check in several times a week and at least one is always on call for support.
House rules are generally dependent on probation rules and also include not entering the house intoxicated. But housing supervisor Sarah Rendon explained even this would not necessarily cost a resident their spot — case managers would work with them to determine the next steps, according to their case plans.
Residents get connected with re-entry programs through Catholic Charities’ Front Door program, where they are interviewed to find the best available housing fit.
“There’s a lot of coordination with the jail or whoever they’re working with to get [residents] in so there’s not this moment where they are out there being released and they have nowhere to go and they’re sleeping on the streets. We want to get people in as soon as we can during that vulnerable time,” said Michelle McManimon, housing case manager and Front Door specialist.
Both long- and short-term re-entry plans are available — the average length of stay in Catholic Charities’ reentry housing is 18 months — and the organization provides donations of food, clothes and hygiene items to get residents started. From there, they can decorate their space as they choose to make it their own.
“This is kind of a first step and then we have rapid rehousing and we have permanent support, so we have the next step of housing resources that we can help them get connected to,” Rasband said. “We have women that have done amazing and have stayed up to a year or two.
"That’s the great thing about the program. We have individuals that have gone through extremely difficult situations but the amount of resiliency and knowledge and skill that come together in a house is just amazing. They help find jobs, navigate tricky situations that might come up within the legal system or trying to reunify with kiddos, any of those things, so it becomes more than just a safe, stable place to live. It really becomes a community where they can grow and support each other.”
“The reason why we named it magnolia is not just because of the tree but because magnolias are known for being resilient,” Covey explained. “All the women who come through our programs are extremely resilient and have gone through so much and continue to thrive after that.”
For more information about the Magnolia House or Catholic Charities’ housing programs, please call 928-774-9125.
