Resilience like magnolias: Catholic Charities opens new re-entry house in Williams

Residents get connected with re-entry programs through Catholic Charities’ Front Door program, where they are interviewed to find the best available housing fit.

“There’s a lot of coordination with the jail or whoever they’re working with to get [residents] in so there’s not this moment where they are out there being released and they have nowhere to go and they’re sleeping on the streets. We want to get people in as soon as we can during that vulnerable time,” said Michelle McManimon, housing case manager and Front Door specialist.

Both long- and short-term re-entry plans are available — the average length of stay in Catholic Charities’ reentry housing is 18 months — and the organization provides donations of food, clothes and hygiene items to get residents started. From there, they can decorate their space as they choose to make it their own.

“This is kind of a first step and then we have rapid rehousing and we have permanent support, so we have the next step of housing resources that we can help them get connected to,” Rasband said. “We have women that have done amazing and have stayed up to a year or two.