Residents weigh in on new names for Agassiz Street through online forum

Residents of Flagstaff now have until Election Day to weigh in on the potential new names to replace Agassiz Street through the city’s online forum site.

In June, the Flagstaff City Council provided direction to rename Agassiz Street due to Louis Agassiz's history of racism. In August and September of 2020, city staff hosted virtual town hall meetings to collect suggestions for a new street name from the public.

Each suggestion was vetted by Emergency Services, the Postal Service, the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County to ensure that it could be implemented safely.

All of the remaining names are put forward to the community in a survey that asks the public to select their top choice for a new name for Agassiz Street from the list of name suggestions.

After the survey has concluded, the highest-scoring name suggestions will be presented to Council for further discussion and direction on Nov. 17.

The survey can be found at https://www.opentownhall.com/9813 and closes on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

