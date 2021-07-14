Residents told to shelter in place as flash flood warning issued for Museum Fire flooding area

Story updated at 3:30 p.m.: Additional information added on flooding conditions.
Story updated at 3:10 p.m.: The Mountain Line says bus routes 2, 3, and 66 are currently at a standstill due to flooding and road closures.
Story: Following a second day of monsoonal downpour on the Museum Fire burn scar, Coconino County officials have issued shelter in place orders for neighborhoods in east Flagstaff.
The order affects the areas of Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside. The county has advised that residents shelter in place immediately and those outside seek high ground.
Those in the area at the time it started to flow, just before about 2:30, said unlike the day prior, Wednesdays flooding started with just a small stream.
Within just 5 minutes however, the flow of water had grown significantly. Soon, water was swiftly flowing down Grandview Drive, across Cedar Avenue and into the Sunnyside neighborhood like a river.
A flash flood warning was issued for the Museum Fire scar by the National Weather Service lasting until at least 5:15 p.m. The impacted area includes most of Flagstaff, Fort Valley, Doney Park and Winona.
Simultaneous with the alerts of flash flooding off the burn scar much of Flagstaff began experiencing intense downpour as well. Rain fell at such a rate that many low lying areas a Flagstaff also flooded outside of the Spruce Wash.
Water running down the street, nearly to the top of the curb, was reported in several areas including throughout the south side and on parts of Milton and west Route 66.
According to the NWS, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the region which includes much of Flagstaff and the Museum Fire scar. Weather officials say 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the areas that were warned, according to the NWS.
Even before the water had finished draining from the streets Tuesday afternoon, residents an…
If you would like to receive updates this monsoon season, email museumfloodinfo@coconino.az.gov with "Add me to the Email List" in the subject line.
Those in need may also call the Museum Flood Area Call Center at 928-679-8525.
There is a need for volunteers to assist in filling and potentially stacking sandbags. Those efforts are being organized with help from United Way of Northern Arizona. A volunteer event is planned for on Saturday. To sign up, please visit uwna.volunteerhub.com or call 928-773-9813.