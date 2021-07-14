Residents told to shelter in place as flash flood warning issued for Museum Fire flooding area

Story updated at 3:30 p.m.: Additional information added on flooding conditions.

Story updated at 3:10 p.m.: The Mountain Line says bus routes 2, 3, and 66 are currently at a standstill due to flooding and road closures.

Story: Following a second day of monsoonal downpour on the Museum Fire burn scar, Coconino County officials have issued shelter in place orders for neighborhoods in east Flagstaff.

The order affects the areas of Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside. The county has advised that residents shelter in place immediately and those outside seek high ground.

Those in the area at the time it started to flow, just before about 2:30, said unlike the day prior, Wednesdays flooding started with just a small stream.

Within just 5 minutes however, the flow of water had grown significantly. Soon, water was swiftly flowing down Grandview Drive, across Cedar Avenue and into the Sunnyside neighborhood like a river.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Museum Fire scar by the National Weather Service lasting until at least 5:15 p.m. The impacted area includes most of Flagstaff, Fort Valley, Doney Park and Winona.