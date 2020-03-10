Residents stock up on sanitizer and cleaning products as COVID-19 gains attention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the store out of sanitizer to sell, Schneider said they are also out of sanitizer for employee use, although they still have the hand wipes meant to clean the handles of shopping carts.

Schneider said it usually takes the store about two weeks to get new shipments of products into the store, but given the global shortages of some supplies, she couldn’t say if they will be able to fully restock.

Nonetheless, Schneider said she is not particularly concerned about getting COVID-19 and is just taking the common sense measures like washing her hands. She said if it was summer and there were more tourists coming through town, she might be somewhat more worried.

Mychal Semprun, the assistant grocery manager at the Safeway in the University Plaza Shopping Center, described a similar situation as at Home Depot.

Semprun said the store is essentially out of sanitizer and it is running low on other products like disinfectant wipes. They are also all out of painter’s masks, although he said that is not surprising given how small the store’s hardware section is.