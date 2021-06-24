Residents of South Garland Prairie called to evacuate

Due to the Rafael Fire and U.S. Forest Service mitigation efforts, the community of South Garland Prairie has been upgraded to a "go" status, meaning residents of that areas should now evacuate.

The area now under a "go" order include those on Boy Scout Camp Road, Arbor Lane, Thomas Loop Road, Leisure Drive, Bluebird Meadow Road, Dog Haven Place, Tanner Ranch Road and other roads in that area.

Residents of the area should finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately.

There is a shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff, located at 3950 E. Butler Ave.

The evacuations come as firefighters prepare to conduct a backburn of the area north of Sycamore Canyon and just south of Garland Prairie. Those burns are designed to remove fuel in the area in order to create a buffer zone between the active fire and homes.

For assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Call Center at 928-679-8647.

County officials ask residents in the evacuation area to follow instructions from emergency personnel and stay on designated evacuation routes.