Residents of Munds Park scramble as the post office closes suddenly

It was hot Monday afternoon when Munds Park resident Kami Ramsgate found herself spending her day off waiting in line in downtown Flagstaff.

Like the half dozen other people there, Ramsgate was waiting to receive her mail after the post office in Munds Park closed suddenly on June 30.

Ramsgate, who also owns the Munds Park Salon, said it was the second Monday in a row that she had used her only day off to make the 40-mile round-trip trek to Flagstaff just to pick up mail for herself and her business.

“This is what I get to do on my day off,” Ramsgate said as she stood in line. “I think we just need to get our post office up and running in Munds Park as soon as possible.”

But while for Ramsgate the closure of the office is inconvenient, for many of her neighbors the situation is much more dire.

Many older residents of the Munds Park area rely on the postal service to receive critical medicine, said Munds Park resident Allison Tiffany. Tiffany has been helping to organize the community in the wake of the post office's closure.

And the ability to receive mail locally has become even more important in the midst of the pandemic, Tiffany said.