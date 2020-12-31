 Skip to main content
Residents can use 'Treecycling' program for Christmas trees
alert

Free Christmas Spirit

Jason Shafor, right, hands a free Christmas tree to Troy Pierce on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3, during a Trees for Toys event to support Toys for Tots.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

City officials are encouraging residents to avoid letting their Christmas trees end up in the landfill by using its “Treecyling” program.

Residents with curbside trash service can place their tree curbside by 6 a.m. on Jan. 4.

The city’s Solid Waste Section will pick up trees throughout the city through Jan. 8. All tinsel, lights and ornaments need to be removed before the tree is placed on the curb.

Before Jan. 17, residents living in multifamily housing can also participate by bringing their trees to either the old public works yard at 419 N. Mogollon St. or the Continental Little League Field at 5700 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road.

The Treecycling Program extends the short life-span of fresh-cut trees. They are chipped and used as mulch and other beneficial uses at the landfill, according to a media release.

Residents can also sign up for a collection reminder by visiting www.recyclebycity.com/flagstaff/schedule. For questions about the program call 928-213-2110.

