Researching the new normal with COVID-19 in the Flagstaff area

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A few months ago, an estimated one million people gathered in midtown Manhattan’s Times Square, braving cold weather and sharing excitement as the new year celebrations approached. When people from around the world welcomed Jan. 1, 2020, many exchanged tight hugs and thrilled kisses to commemorate the new decade.

As summer comes, this recent reality mirrors a distant dream. Everything changed dramatically when COVID-19 spread around the world, including the way people interact, work and live.

While doctors and epidemiologists fight the pandemic, social scientists are studying its personal consequences. Although the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 inflicted a tremendous amount of change, these developments could be indefinite or temporary, transforming all normalcy or eventually bringing it back.

According to a survey conducted by WROC-TV and Emerson College, 46.3% of people in New York state anticipated life will return to normal, while the other 53.7% claimed it will never be the same. In reality, maybe some aspects will change while others remain similar.

Warren Lucas, a sociology professor at NAU since the 1970s, said life will become somewhat regular again. This prediction hinges on the containment of COVID-19, he added, which could help restore old behaviors.