Researching the new normal with COVID-19 in the Flagstaff area

A few months ago, an estimated one million people gathered in midtown Manhattan’s Times Square, braving cold weather and sharing excitement as the new year celebrations approached. When people from around the world welcomed Jan. 1, 2020, many exchanged tight hugs and thrilled kisses to commemorate the new decade.
As summer comes, this recent reality mirrors a distant dream. Everything changed dramatically when COVID-19 spread around the world, including the way people interact, work and live.
While doctors and epidemiologists fight the pandemic, social scientists are studying its personal consequences. Although the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 inflicted a tremendous amount of change, these developments could be indefinite or temporary, transforming all normalcy or eventually bringing it back.
According to a survey conducted by WROC-TV and Emerson College, 46.3% of people in New York state anticipated life will return to normal, while the other 53.7% claimed it will never be the same. In reality, maybe some aspects will change while others remain similar.
Warren Lucas, a sociology professor at NAU since the 1970s, said life will become somewhat regular again. This prediction hinges on the containment of COVID-19, he added, which could help restore old behaviors.
“If the disease is controlled, I believe people will revert to their normal routines and interactions,” Warren said. “It will become, for many, a blip on the radar and so be forgotten.”
An article in The Atlantic explained how COVID-19 will affect different people in varying manners. Two results could develop: one group will emerge “relatively stable,” and the other will have “altering life courses” and “lasting scars.” Although the pandemic influenced certain people based on recent travel, residential location or socioeconomic status, specific lifestyles also experienced greater impacts.
Nick Luna, a senior studying sociology, said the pandemic allowed him to explore different interests and experiment with various routines.
“One thing COVID-19 has done to many people in lockdown is allow us to discover ways to keep ourselves busy,” Luna said. “Speaking from my own situation, I have been able to build really positive habits such as working out consistently, dedicating time to learning a new language and even focusing a little more on healthier eating habits.”
Another component of change is evident within relationships. According to Wired, traditional dates violate nearly all of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safety guidelines, and the French government even ordered its citizens to temporarily stop all cheek kissing.
When dating moved online — to outlets such as Tinder, Bumble and Match.com — new romances were formed while apart. Even though this structure was uncharacteristic, Luna said it demonstrated a necessary reaction.
“We can’t really go anywhere, so it seems like people are seeking different ways to connect while sitting at home,” Luna said. “After losing most social interactions, this reaction seems totally normal. I do think we will go back to our regular ways of interacting and meeting people once this is all over.”
An article in Time reported Bumble’s messaging service increased by 21% in Seattle, 23% in New York and 26% in San Francisco since March 12. Even if romance blossoms online, however, Lucas predicted traditional dating will survive.
“Assuming people were successful in meeting others on these sites, they will probably continue using them,” Lucas said. “However, eventually, people will meet in person and decide on continuing any relationship they may have formed online.”
In Flagstaff specifically, social interactions changed after Mayor Coral Evans mandated the temporary closure of all nonessential businesses, and also when Gov. Ducey implemented stay-at-home orders. Following these regulations, many locals altered their lifestyles significantly, though those orders were recently lifted.
Lucas and Luna both said the Flagstaff community handled these adjustments well. Thousands of people recognize the global severity of COVID-19, they added, which is evident through safety precautions and health concerns.
“I believe most of the citizens recognize the seriousness of the disease and accept the measures imposed,” Lucas said.
Despite the challenges of shutdowns and fewer customers, Luna said Flagstaff united to support small businesses. When local owners use different strategies, share tips and back workers, the result is often heartwarming.
Similarly, all of the city’s residents are forced to budget their time differently. Even with widespread closures and extensive social distancing, anyone can benefit by going outdoors.
“We are incredibly lucky to live in an area that offers a number of outdoor activities,” Luna said. “We can easily go outside and feel peaceful in our surroundings.”
While citizens around the country protest stay-at-home orders, Luna said the American government, media and people all formed unique responses. This situation may have contributed to the high number of cases, he added, especially as people continue interacting.
“The rise in cases says a lot about how our president responded and how Americans are reacting to government implementations,” Luna said. “People are actively disobeying measures that reduce infection rates because they fear their liberties are at stake.”
As COVID-19 continues to spread around the country — between medical first responders, other essential employees and even those at home — Lucas said the government’s response may have risked its people.
“I believe the high numbers in the U.S. have more to do with the ineffective way we implemented the mitigation measures rather than our lifestyles,” Lucas said. “Because we had fewer people concerned about the virus, it was more apt to spread in our society.”
Regardless of these decisions, COVID-19 transformed people, businesses and relationships, both in Flagstaff and around the world. As for the extent of this newfound normal, social scientists can only speculate about which systems will continue or adjust.
The coronavirus pandemic was costly and devastating, but it also provided the chance to explore which interactions, routines and lifestyles are most effective. Furthermore, maybe these distinctions can guide society.
“Looking forward, I expect some things to remain similar and others to change dramatically,” Luna said. “People, businesses and society will find what works best for them, and ultimately, these preferences will guide our future.”
