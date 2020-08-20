Republicans, supporters gather for Trump event in Flagstaff

The two brought up water, land and conservation issues they felt were important to rural voters, but also talked about immigration, Second Amendment and police budgeting as important issues overall. Biggs portrayed the defunding police conversation as a discussion about whether neighborhoods would be safe if funding were to be taken away.

In Flagstaff, hundreds of protesters pushed the Flagstaff City Council to reduce the police budget at a late vote in June. Hundreds of protesters also opposed the move, however, and felt that police funds were critical as they were set and should not be diverted into alternative crisis response methods.

The largely Democratic council voted unanimously to fund the police fully, and kicked the can down the road saying conversations were more appropriate for the 2021-22 budget.

Biggs felt Democrats were not being strong enough against calls to defund the police, and hammered his belief home in his short speech at the event.

“You won’t find a bigger dichotomy between what the left wants to do and the rights wants to do,” Biggs said. “We talk about safe and secure neighborhoods and communities; they talk about defunding police. We talk and point out riots in Portland; they talk about peaceful protesters.”