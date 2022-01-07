Reports of rape, sexual violence-related crimes increased at NAU in 2020

Sexual assault reports on Northern Arizona University campus again reached a new high in 2020, according to data from the most recent Clery Report.

However, university officials caution that doesn’t necessarily mean an increase in the number of actual assaults occurring, but that more people are comfortable reporting the crime.

The federal Clery Act mandates all colleges and universities that receive federal funding publish an annual security report detailing crime and fire strategies in addition to safety and security policies. It’s named after Jeanne Clery, a student at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania who was raped and murdered in her dorm room in 1986. The report only captures on-campus crime and covers a three-year period.

The 2020 online report also showed that burglaries increased, as did reports of stalking and domestic violence. The number of drug and alcohol violations dropped significantly.

NAU: More reports reflect positive change

Twenty-six instances of rape occurred on campus in 2020 and 24 occurred at student housing facilities on campus, the report detailed.

In 2019, the university saw 15 cases of rape on campus, with 12 of those in student housing facilities, while 18 cases of rape were reported on campus and 16 at student housing facilities on campus in 2018.

NAU reported the most sexual assaults in 2020 out of the state’s three public universities despite being the smallest. The university, however, does have roughly the same number of students living on campus.

Lara Fox, director of Clery compliance for the NAU Police Department, said the increase reflects the changing environment and attitude toward sexual assault.

“We look at this as not necessarily more crime occurring on campus, but we’re attributing it to more reporting mechanisms, increased training, decreased stigma -- overall less taboo to talk about these things than in years past,” Fox said.

NAU implemented additional training measures with the rollout of EverFi in 2019. The online training must be completed by all incoming students and covers topics such as healthy relationships, sexual violence, consent, and other related subjects to help students better understand available resources and how to report.

NAUPD also focused on improving its internal training when it comes to determining what falls within the definitions of Clery crimes and how to ensure they are being reported correctly, NAUPD Deputy Police Chief Brad Mihalik added.

“Certainly we believe that contributes to the rise in numbers, but, quite honestly, we’re making it easier for folks to report and they’re feeling more comfortable reporting -- that’s the environment we want,” Mihalik said.

“Some of it actually could be positive,” he continued. “We’re creating the correct environment for them to be able to report.”

Fox noted that at least four of the on-campus rapes included in the 2020 report involved sexual assaults that occurred in past years. Clery requires administrators to include the incident in the year it was reported.

“To me, that speaks to the increase in education, training, awareness and decreased stigma,” Megan Gavin, interim dean of students, said.

A similar uptick was also reported in other sexual violence-related crimes, including domestic violence, stalking and fondling. Twenty-nine incidents of stalking were reported in 2020, compared to 16 in 2019 and two in 2018. Domestic violence has consistently jumped from year to year, with 15 in 2018, 21 in 2019 and 27 in 2020. Six fondling incidents were reported in 2020, an increase from three in 2019 and two in 2018.

Fox said the trend is likely attributable to the same factors. University officials are still tracking and evaluating any trends alongside other on- and off-campus partners. They then implement changes in training, outreach and education campaigns as needed.

“We can’t do anything about it if we don’t know about it,” Mihalik said.

Burglaries up, drug and alcohol arrests down

On-campus burglaries also increased in 2020. Twenty burglaries were reported in 2020, compared to 13 in 2019 and eight in 2018. Fox explained that a quarter of the 2020 burglaries can be attributed to two individuals who were ultimately arrested.

The definitions of Clery reporting can also lead to inflated numbers. For example, burglarizing an academic building counts as one incident, while doing the same to a residential hall could result in multiple counts for each common area or bedroom accessed.

One hate crime was reported in 2020 -- the first since 2015. Fox said the reported hate crime was an on-campus intimidation incident involving racial bias. In this case, a Black student was approached by a group of white students to the point where the student feared for their safety. The officer who took the report felt the actions and words by the group qualified as a bias based on race, Fox said.

The number of drug and alcohol arrests dropped significantly in 2020 compared to past years. Drug arrests decreased from 113 in 2019 to 23 in 2020, while liquor-related arrests dropped by almost half from 731 in 2019 to 397 in 2020.

Mihalik speculated that can likely be attributed to a destigmatization surrounding drugs in addition to the passing of Proposition 207 in late 2020, which legalized recreational marijuana. Marijuana is still not allowed on college campuses, but Mihalik said the passing of the law led to marijuana usage being counted as an administrative violation instead of a crime. NAUPD saw a significant decrease in the number of calls involving marijuana usage since voters approved the proposition in November 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have also played a factor, Gavin theorized. The reporting period includes the start of the pandemic. Many dorms implemented a no-guests policy to curb the spread of the virus and others abstained from gathering entirely. Some residence halls also had limited staffing.

It’s difficult to gauge what kind of impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on NAU’s crime rates. The on-campus population dropped significantly during the pandemic with many students attending classes remotely from home.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.