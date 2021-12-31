Report shows COVID was 2020's leading cause of death in Coconino County

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Coconino County in 2020, according to an Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) advance vital statistics report. The report found the county had similar trends to Arizona as a whole throughout the year.

In 2020, the number of deaths rose in Coconino County (to 1,149 from 830 in 2019) as well as in the state (72,795 in 2021 at the end of November, 75,700 in 2020 and 60,161 in 2019). Monthly statistics reported on ADHS’s website list 1,049 deaths in the county for the first 11 months of 2021.

Leading causes of death for the year were the same in the county and state, though in a slightly different order. COVID was most common in Coconino County, with 199 total deaths (112 male, 87 female), followed by heart disease (194 total, 124 male, 70 female), cancer (172 total, 92 male, 80 female) and accidents (113 total, 78 male, 35 female).

Statewide, “COVID-19 was Arizona’s third-leading cause of death in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer," according to an ADHS announcement on its findings published Nov. 16. These causes accounted for 8,430 (COVID), 19,063 (heart disease) and 12,671 (cancer) deaths statewide, with accidents coming in fourth (5,377 total).

The county's most common causes of death were similar when broken down by age. Accidents were the most common cause of death in those aged 20 to 44 (57), followed by COVID (21) and suicide (18). Residents between the ages of 45 and 64 were most likely to die of COVID (65), followed by accidents (35), heart disease (34) and cancer (33). For county residents 65 and older, cancer was the most common cause of death (134), followed by COVID (112) and heart disease (105).

Births decreased slightly in the county in 2020 (to 1,330, from 1,367 in 2019), at a lower rate than the increase in deaths. This has been a trend over at least the past five years, moving from a total of around 1,500 in 2017 and 2018 to around 1,300 in 2019 and 2020. At the end of November, the total number of births for the year was 1,198.

A total of 1,510 pregnancies were recorded in Coconino County in 2020, with 180 abortions and 10 miscarriages. The most common parental age groups were between 25 and 34 years old (380 in 25- to 29-year-olds and 373 in 30- to 34-year-olds).

Of the 76,781 total births in Arizona in 2020, most were to parents between the ages of 25 and 34 (23,135 in 25- to 29-year-olds and 20,947 in 30- to 34-year-olds). The state recorded 90,444 pregnancies, 13,186 abortions and 480 miscarriages in 2020.

The number of marriages and divorces in the county have both gradually decreased over time, with the marriage rate being around three times higher. In 2020, ADHS reported 870 marriages and 335 divorces in Coconino County and 36,870 marriages and 21,980 divorces in Arizona. The county’s total through November 2021 was 797 marriages and 264 divorces.

More information on vital statistics in Arizona, including the full 2020 advance report, can be found on the ADHS website.

The final report has not been completed, as the 2020 census data was not yet available to be added in. At the time of their analysis (Nov. 16), ADHS expected the full report to be published “in the coming weeks.”

