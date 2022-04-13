Report looks at Health Start Program's impact in Arizona

A recent report evaluating the Arizona Health Start Program found that participation was linked to improved outcomes in prenatal visits, birth weight and childhood immunizations.

Flagstaff is one of 14 communities statewide served by the program, with community health workers (CHWs) providing preventive maternal and child healthcare through home visits.

The report was published by Dr. Samantha Sabo, an associate professor in Northern Arizona University's Department of Health Sciences and the Center for Health Equity Research (CHER), and Kelly McCue, CHER senior research coordinator, along with Dr. Matthew Butler of Brigham Young University, and Dr. Patrick Wightman and Sara Rumann of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

It compared 7,212 Health Start participants between 2006 and 2016 with a control group of 53,948 women, studying the program’s effects on low birth weight (LBW), preterm birth, prenatal care (PNC) and seven childhood immunizations.

The Arizona Health Start program began as “A Healthy Beginning,” which ran from 1984 to 1992 and was meant to address Arizona’s increasing rates of pregnant people receiving inadequate or no prenatal care. The current program has been running since 2004, receiving $2.5 million a year from the Healthy Arizona Initiative lottery.

Arizona had 966,809 total births between 2006 and 2016, with 7,212 being to participants in the Health Start Program.

The report describes Health Start as a “community-based outreach program that identifies, screens and enrolls pregnant women early in their pregnancies; assists them with obtaining early and consistent prenatal care; provides prenatal and postpartum education, information, referral services and advocacy; and emphasizes timely immunizations and developmental assessments for their children.”

Community health workers are the “primary interventionists and home visitors” for the program. They live and work in the service area and “reflect the ethnic cultural and socioeconomic characteristics of the communities they serve.” Among other training, they are required to complete eight hours of home visit shadowing and 40 hours of core training for program and core competency.

CHWs “understand better than any health professional what mothers are feeling and experiencing,” McCue said.

They are trained to promote behavior change, self efficacy and personal agency in their clients.

A chart in the report details examples of activities the CHWs engage in, as well as their intended outcomes. For example, assistance with child well-being services (including screening, education and follow-up) can lead to timely completion of childhood immunizations in the short term as well as long-term increases in immunization rates and decreased hospitalizations.

The report found that participation in the program “is associated with statistically significant decreases in adverse birth outcomes for most subgroups.”

Mothers and children of color often “experience disparate health outcomes” in Arizona, according to the report, with Latina and Indigenous mothers having higher rates of LBW (5.45% and 5.96%, respectively), preterm births (PTB 8.12% and 8.88%) and inadequate PNC (19.99% and 26.97%) compared to the state overall -- as Arizona as a whole reported an LBW of 5.52%, PTB of 7.97% and inadequate PNC rate of 15.29%.

LBW decreased by 38% in Indigenous mothers and 25% in mothers with a known health risk prior to pregnancy, according to the report. Latina mothers participating in the program also had decreases in very LBW (36%) and extremely LBW (62%). Mothers younger than the age of 20 had a 30% decrease in PTBs.

The report also found that participation in the program increased PNC attendance, among Indigenous mothers (1.6%), mothers under the age of 20 (1.7%) and mothers giving birth for the first time (primipara, 1%). Rates of adequate PNC attendance also increased in mothers from rural border counties (6.4%), mothers with less than high school education (5.4%), mothers under 20 (11%) and primipara mothers (5.3%).

The number of children receiving five or fewer vaccines increased in several subgroups (by 5% in Latino children, 6.1% in children of mothers with less than high school education and 5.9% in children of mothers under age 20, among others) as did those receiving all seven of the CDC-recommended vaccinations for children 2 or younger (by 8.5% for children of mothers with a pre-existing health risk and 7.3% in children living in rural border counties, among others).

“If there was a magic bullet, it is a Health Start CHW home visitor who provides families relevant and trustworthy information and serves as the link to the community resources needed for a healthy life,” Sabo said.

More about Health Start, including the full report, can be found at nau.edu/cher/evaluating-arizonas-health-start-program/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.