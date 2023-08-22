A new National Park Service (NPS) report has shown the dramatic economic impact visitation to the Grand Canyon has locally.

The report shows 4.7 million people visited Grand Canyon National Park in 2022 spent an estimated $759 million in gateway regions near the park. This spending supported a total of 9,990 jobs, $346 million in labor income, $576 million in value added and $1.0 billion in economic output in local gateway economies surrounding Grand Canyon National Park, according to the report.

"Grand Canyon National Park continues to be an economic linchpin for local communities and the region surrounding the park," said Park Superintendent Ed Keable in a statement. "We continue to heavily rely on the support of our neighbors and are proud to be able to help sustain local communities for many years to come.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the NPS and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by more than 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park nationwide. This spending supported 378,000 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion.

The report’s authors have produced an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data.

The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.