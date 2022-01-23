Report: Grand Canyon has the most search and rescue incidents

Millions of people visit Grand Canyon National Park each year and only a small handful of those ever require the aid of rescue crews.

But the northern Arizona park claimed the top spot as the national park with the most search and rescue (SAR) incidents. Grand Canyon National Park was ranked first in the country with an estimated 785 SAR missions from 2018 to 2020, according to the digital publication Outforia, which received the data through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Nearby Zion National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area also placed in the top 10. Zion had the sixth-most incidents with 285 during the same time period, while Glen Canyon reported 279.

Arizona had the second-highest number of rescues between 2018 and 2020 behind California with 1,868 incidents -- largely in part to Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. The numbers for Arizona encompass not only the Grand Canyon, but also Saguaro and Petrified Forest national parks as well as a slew of other national recreation areas and monuments scattered throughout the state, including Canyon de Chelly, Lake Mead, Wupatki and Walnut Canyon.

Utah was third with 1,043 missions on the state’s federal public lands -- which includes five national parks.

But park officials said the numbers provided by Outforia actually underestimated the number of SAR incidents at the Grand Canyon.

Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said there were actually 828 SAR incidents during that three-year time period. That’s 265 in 2018, 328 in 2019 and 235 in 2020.

She added that they aren’t sure where Outforia got the statistics as they were not accurate. The Salt Lake Tribune reported a similar issue with the rates ascribed to Arches National Park in Utah.

It’s not clear how the different numbers impact Grand Canyon’s ranking.

That aside, Baird said the number of SAR incidents from 2018 to 2020 was actually below average for the 1.2 million-acre park. Grand Canyon usually has an average of about 300 SAR incidents per year when examining a 10-year period spanning from 2010 to 2020.

About 12 people die each year within Grand Canyon National Park. Most search and rescues typically involve individuals who aren’t sufficiently prepared to hike in the extreme environments of the Grand Canyon, Baird said.

The Canyon can be incredibly unforgiving with extreme elevation and an arid desert environment. The dramatic temperature differences between the rim, trail and the often scorching canyon floor can punish unprepared hikers with heat stroke, dehydration and more.

Poor judgment, fatigue and a lack of physical conditioning can also play a factor, Baird added.

The number of SAR incidents dropped to a 10-year low in 2020, with only 235. That can likely be attributed to the decrease in visitors that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baird said. About 2.9 million people visited Grand Canyon National Park in 2020 -- less than half of the approximately 6 million visitors that visited annually before the pandemic.

The National Park Service encourages visitors to prevent emergency situations for both themselves and responders by keeping to designated trails, being mindful of their limits and knowing conditions ahead of time.

