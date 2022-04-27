Report: Colorado River is America's 'most endangered'

The Colorado River was declared America’s “most endangered” in a recent report from American Rivers.

Climate change and overuse of the body of water are imminent threats to river health and widespread water security, the report suggests. The declaration comes on the heels of federal consideration of emergency action to reduce demands on the Colorado River in a bid to preserve water levels in Lake Powell.

While such cutbacks would impact the greater Arizona region, Flagstaff would be largely unaffected.

The Colorado River provides drinking water to 40 million people across seven states and Mexico currently. There are also 30 tribal nations within the river basin Mexico are depend on water from the Colorado River. The river is also home to 30 different native fish species, two-thirds of which are threatened or endangered, and more than 400 bird species.

Extended drought in the West has “tapped out” multiple rivers, and the Colorado is notably overextended. As a waterway, it provides drinking water to some of the region’s largest cities, including Denver, Salt Lake City, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix and Tijuana. It also irrigates 5 million acres of farm and ranch land, and supports a $1.4 trillion economy. These myriad uses are enough to dry out the Colorado 100 miles before its mouth in the Sea of Cortez.

The report states that “the entire system is operating at a deficit, and climate change is expected to further reduce the river’s flow by 10 to 30% by 2050.”

“We need better management of the river that reflects the river that we have,” said Matt Rice, director of the Colorado Basin Program at American Rivers. “But that’s not good enough.”

Rice would like to see a more “holistic” approach that incorporates everything from water conservation to upgrades in agricultural infrastructure and evaporation reduction. According to Rice, the time is right for the river basin states to leverage federal funding collectively via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Large-scale, intergovernmental cooperation with strong inclusion of Tribal Nations is key, he said.

“The federal government, NGO’s, tribes, everybody that has a stake in the river, we must march in the same direction,” he said.

Without a unified approach, Rice said, “we are going to be really hard-pressed to meet this challenge.”

“I think, at its core, we have a math problem,” said Anne Castle, former assistant secretary for Water and Science at the U.S. Department of the Interior and senior fellow at the University of Colorado Law School. “There’s a significant imbalance between supply and demand.”

The math problem points squarely to one partial solution: cutbacks.

Last year saw the first cutbacks on Colorado River water users. Arizona farmers were hit hard, losing up to 50% of their deliverable water. More cutbacks are necessary, said Castle, but the situation is “politically thorny.”

“It is drastically difficult, politically, to tell existing water users that they can no longer use the amount of water that they've become accustomed to,” she said. “We've been able to avoid doing that to any great extent because we've been drawing down the water in the big reservoirs.”

These big reservoirs — Lake Powell and Lake Mead — have been consistently hovering around historic low levels that have raised warning flags for both water managers and power production. If Lake Powell drops below 3,490 feet, Glen Canyon Dam will no longer be able to produce power. Currently, Lake Powell is at 3,522.5 feet.

All this points to a need for a plan, said Castle.

“If the system crashes, and it would be far better to allocate those reductions and have a plan that protects the reservoir structures and allocates the burden in in a more equitable manner,” she said.

Recently, the Interior Department has proposed the emergency action of holding back water in Lake Powell to maintain power production. It has requested feedback from water managers in the basin states and is expected to be revealing the results of that feedback in the near future.

“We would not see physical cutbacks of water deliveries,” said Erin Young, Flagstaff water resources manager.

A majority of Flagstaff’s water comes from groundwater, with local surface water reservoirs, such as Upper Lake Mary (ULM), serving to make up the difference.

Despite dipping to about 22% capacity in February, ULM has seen some spring recharge. A mid-April measurement had the reservoir at 33% capacity. City water managers will aim to keep ULM above 20% capacity by the end of summer.

“This leaves enough water in the lake to meet summer peak water demand in 2023, should we have a dry ‘22-‘23 winter season with no runoff,” Young said.

Also included in the American Rivers report was the San Pedro, which has suffered from excessive groundwater drilling in southern Arizona.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.