Report: Arizona families struggling with basic needs and mental health amid pandemic

Arizona families are struggling to meet basic needs during the COVID-19 crisis while managing school, work and mental health, according to a recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation

The report, based on recent survey data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, showed numerous Arizona families are above the national average for risk of falling behind on paying rent and mortgages, all the while experiencing increased rates of mental health challenges.

“We need comprehensive, far-reaching, inclusive responses that increase access to quality health care, mental health services, education, food, safe housing, and child care for all families, especially families of color,” said David Lujan with the Children’s Action Alliance.

According to the report, one in eight Arizona families with children, or about 12%, said there was sometimes or always not enough food to eat in their household.

Those figures were 34% for Black households with children, 14% for Latino households, 7% of white households, and 22% for households of two or more races or another race.

Likewise, 1 in 6 households with kids, or about 16%, said they had only slight confidence or no confidence at all that they would be able to make their next rent or mortgage payment on time.