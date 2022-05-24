Report: 99% of Coconino County properties at risk for wildfire

A new report based on the First Street Foundation’s (FSF) Wildfire Model evaluated that Coconino County has a “severe risk” of wildfire.

According to the high-precision report, 76,113 properties — 99% of all properties in the county — have “some risk of wildfire over the next 30 years.” Risk of wildfire includes 99% of residential properties, 98% of commercial properties, 76% of critical infrastructure and 92% of social facilities such as churches, schools, or museums. The report states that roughly 80 million properties across the contiguous U.S. are at risk of wildfire.

A news release from FSF claims the report provides a “first of its kind analysis” spurred by the reality that “wildfire has become one of the most common and dangerous climate perils, increasingly spreading from heavily forested areas to more populous urban and suburban environments.”

The FSF wildfire model builds upon existing tools, such as those used by the U.S. Forest Service, that are meant for fire officials. What makes the new report unique is that it is climate-adjusted and property-specific, designed to give homeowners a “Fire Factor” for evaluating current and future fire risk.

Report data is available to the public with a search-by-address function that allows users to access a property-specific risk assessment.

“The lack of a property-specific, climate-adjusted wildfire risk for individual properties has severely hindered everyone from the federal government to your average American,” said Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of First Street Foundation. “As a changing climate drives more frequent and severe wildfire events, Fire Factor will prove critical in ensuring everyone has the insights they need to understand their personal risk to avoid and protect against the devastating impact of a wildfire.”

In and around the Flagstaff area, there is some Fire Factor variability from home to home. For example, a house in Flagstaff’s downtown Southside is evaluated to have a Fire Factor of 6 — a 13.59% chance of being in a wildfire over the next 30 years — while a home just a half-mile away near Wheeler Park is evaluated to have a Fire Factor of 7 — an 18.30% chance of being in wildfire in the next 30 years. Farther out of town, the Fire Factor may bump up to 8 — a 20% chance of wildfire — for homes such as those on Copeland Lane, where the Tunnel Fire recently burned.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports over $79.8 billion in costs associated with the occurrence of wildfires between 2018 and 2021. The estimate does not factor in the costs of land management or indirect long-term costs.

For each property-specific evaluation, the FSF report provides a Fire Factor number alongside insights such as past examples of fire in the area, potential damage, potential fire intensity, preventative and recovery measures.

Despite the high level of risk in the FSF report, the new data is unlikely to have an impact on things like insurance rates for homeowners in Coconino County, said Bill Tollis of High Country Insurance.

“I've been doing this for 18 years now,” Tollis said. “I have not seen rate increases due to fire activity.”

Tollis did mention that fire activity can cause some holds on “binding authority,” which may affect new policies being taken out during a fire, but “typically, two weeks after the fire passes, everything lifts and we're back to normal.”

The FSF report also includes evaluations of flood risk. To access the report or search for a property-specific risk evaluation, visit riskfactor.com.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

