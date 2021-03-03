Rep. O'Halleran talks $15 wage and Grand Canyon protection as bills head to the Senate

O’Halleran added there are protections within the bill that would make the transition easier on small businesses.

“At $15 an hour, that's still not going to be enough by 2028. And that's why there's an inflation adjustment in there along the way,” said O’Halleran, who co-chairs the Blue Dog Collation and champions himself as a moderate member of the Democratic Party.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority, the passage of a $15 minimum wage may be a tall order, especially with moderate Democratic senators such as Arizona’s own Kyrsten Sinema saying a $15 minimum wage doesn’t belong in the relief bill.

On the Grand Canyon Protection Act, O’Halleran he was much more optimistic that it would find its way through the Senate and to the president’s desk to be signed than when the bill was passed by the House last year.

“Last time we did not have the President; the President was somebody that was against that bill. The Senate leadership, not only were they not hearing that bill, but about 400 other bills that came out of the House. They were not looking out into the future about the needs of the American people,” O’Halleran said.