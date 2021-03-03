Rep. O'Halleran talks $15 wage and Grand Canyon protection as bills head to the Senate

Rep. Tom O’Halleran said he is hopeful that bills recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives will see success in the Senate.
In recent days, the Democratic-led house has passed several conservation-focused measures, including the Grand Canyon Protection Act, and a new COVID relief package.
That $1.9 trillion relief package included everything from additional money for schools and unemployment programs to more direct payments to millions of Americans.
Also included in the relief package was an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
As the bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, O’Halleran told the Arizona Daily Sun that he hopes Senators pass the full measure, including the $15 federal minimum wage.
“I hope they discuss it and allow it in the bill,” O’Halleran said. “We have a country that a lot of the people [who] are in the workforce have been not keeping up with inflationary adjustments to their salaries, at a time when there's been exponential growth to the profitabilities of large corporations.”
O’Halleran, pointed out that the federal minimum wage has not been increased since 2009 and sits at $7.25 an hour. He said that means it often falls to the federal government to provide additional assistance to workers and families who are working full time, often at multiple jobs.
O’Halleran added there are protections within the bill that would make the transition easier on small businesses.
“At $15 an hour, that's still not going to be enough by 2028. And that's why there's an inflation adjustment in there along the way,” said O’Halleran, who co-chairs the Blue Dog Collation and champions himself as a moderate member of the Democratic Party.
But in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim majority, the passage of a $15 minimum wage may be a tall order, especially with moderate Democratic senators such as Arizona’s own Kyrsten Sinema saying a $15 minimum wage doesn’t belong in the relief bill.
On the Grand Canyon Protection Act, O’Halleran he was much more optimistic that it would find its way through the Senate and to the president’s desk to be signed than when the bill was passed by the House last year.
“Last time we did not have the President; the President was somebody that was against that bill. The Senate leadership, not only were they not hearing that bill, but about 400 other bills that came out of the House. They were not looking out into the future about the needs of the American people,” O’Halleran said.
That bill would make permanent an Obama administration-era ban on future uranium mining on hundreds of acres of federal land north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. Currently, operating mines would remain open.
“We know when these mining companies do not clean up, the pollution is still there. It's going into the ground, it's going into the groundwater, or it's going into the surface water through streams and creeks. And the healthcare issues are serious. I mean, people have been dying for years because these mines weren't cleaned up appropriately,” O’Halleran said.
Republican detractors of the bill have insisted that the ban kills local job opportunities and makes the United States reliant on importing uranium from hostile countries, a claim that O’Halleran said is not true.
In addition to supporting the Grand Canyon Protection Act, Rep. O’Halleran added two amendments to the package of conservation bills that also passed.
One amendment impacted the Sunset Crater National Monument near Flagstaff, orchestrating a long sought land transfer that O’Halleran said will allow the area to be managed more efficiently.
The second amendment expanded the Casa Grande National Monument in order to protect several sacred and archaeological sites of the Hohokam people that are currently outside of the protected area.
“We have some uniquely sensitive areas down there. [The amendments] address sacred tribal sites, they address open space in an area that is filled with sites that we haven't even been able to do archaeological work on,” O’Halleran said.
