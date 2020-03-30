Rep. O'Halleran joins chorus of calls to close Grand Canyon National Park temporarily

Northern Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran called on Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to temporarily close Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, as a Grand Canyon Village resident became the first to test positive in the area.

“While I understand our collective desire to get outside, as well as the boost to our northern Arizona economy the Grand Canyon provides, I believe that, in order to preserve public safety and save lives, the park must temporarily close,” O’Halleran said in a media release. “Recent reports of overcrowding on our federal lands have me concerned for the health of families visiting the park, rangers, maintenance staff, those in neighboring rural Arizona communities, and first responders assigned to the park.”

The Tusayan Fire Department had a Facebook post on Monday saying that a Grand Canyon resident had tested positive and had been in self-isolation since March 25.