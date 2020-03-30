Rep. O'Halleran joins chorus of calls to close Grand Canyon National Park temporarily
0 comments

Rep. O'Halleran joins chorus of calls to close Grand Canyon National Park temporarily

  • 0
Grand Canyon Trails Closed

Shelly Clayton, center, walks up the Bright Angel Trail Friday morning with her children Audrey Kuhar, 11, left, and Cooper Kuhar, 11. The Grand Canyon National Park closed trails in the park including the Bright Angel at noon Friday due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The park itself remained open although most facilities within the park are closed and park campsites are no longer taking reservations.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Northern Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran called on Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to temporarily close Grand Canyon National Park on Saterday in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“While I understand our collective desire to get outside, as well as the boost to our northern Arizona economy the Grand Canyon provides, I believe that, in order to preserve public safety and save lives, the park must temporarily close,” O’Halleran said in a media release. “Recent reports of overcrowding on our federal lands have me concerned for the health of families visiting the park, rangers, maintenance staff, those in neighboring rural Arizona communities, and first responders assigned to the park.”

Smaller parks in the surrounding area, including Petrified Forest National Park, have announced temporary closures. Local Flagstaff area National Monuments, such as Wupatki, Walnut Canyon, and Sunset Crater, are also in the process of closing to the public to lessen the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Currently, the CDC and the president’s coronavirus task force recommend no gatherings larger than ten people.

In calling for the closure of the park, O’Halleran joined Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, the Navajo Nation, the City of Tusayan, the Tusayan Chamber of Commerce, the Coconino County Public Health Department, members of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and Acting Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Mary Risser who have all also asked for the temporary closure of the park.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey
Local

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

  • Updated

Dear Governor Ducey: In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News