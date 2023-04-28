The Forest Service announced the fees for camping and day-use sites across the Coconino National Forest would be increasing this season.

The announcement came as many sites across the national forest, and forest roads were reopened after the winter season.

All campgrounds on Flagstaff Ranger District except Dairy and Double Springs and Lockett Meadow opened Friday.

On the Mogollon Rim Ranger District, the Elks Group Campground opened Friday, with additional campgrounds planned to open the first week of May.

The change comes after the National Forest signed a new contract with the company ExplorUS, which manages many of those sites.

Concessionaire-managed Coconino National Forest day-use sites are now $12 per vehicle and campground fees range from $24 to $30 per night.

Group campground fees range from $95 to $175 per night. Fees have been updated accordingly on recreation.gov.

Lake Mary Narrows Boat Launch and Picnic Area and the Upper Lake Mary Boat Launch and Picnic Area will be free until Friday of Memorial Day Weekend (May 26).

The Forest will begin collecting $10 fees per day after that date. Local and Interagency Passes, like the America the Beautiful and Red Rock Annual Passes, will also be honored at these sites.