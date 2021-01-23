Remote learning struggles in Flagstaff continue; concerned parents seek legal solution

“When the numbers were low enough, the community spread was lower and we were in the hybrid range from the state, it would have made sense to have some in-person instruction, so they’re not so far behind the rest of the state when they go back to school. It puts our kids at a huge disadvantage,” Goodman said.

Her older daughter, Sarah, 17, continues to struggle through online classes as she works to earn the few final credits she needs to graduate from NPA this spring. But so far, Sarah said she has been primarily teaching herself and trying to stay motivated daily before she burns out from too much screen time.

Student support

In addition to struggling to see the value in her classes, Sarah said she has been experienced depression this year as a result of the changes to her education and the emotional back-and-forth as schools worked to iron out their plans for the year.

“Honestly, if I had known we wouldn’t go back at all this year, if I had known that in August, I would have taken my GED and started college. But I believed there was that chance that I could be with my peers and my teachers. I don’t think any of us wanted to give up on that yet,” she said.