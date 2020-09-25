Remote learning not the best fit for special education, but teachers, families doing their best

The new workspace has also been positive.

“I think going cold turkey back into school with the rigidity would have been really hard for him. As I look at it, this is a good middle ground because he can be at home,” Dorman said, explaining that Alex can dress more comfortably, is able to take breaks in a familiar space and has easy access to things such as snacks and the bathroom. “He’s in a place that’s comfortable, so I think that’s a huge benefit.”

Alex, who has autism and is still getting to know the middle school team, initially struggled with communication with his teachers and his aide, who is working with him remotely, because chat messages were easily buried under other student requests. As a solution, he is now using a separate online document to type his questions when in need of additional support.

Dorman has also been working with a Northern Arizona University professor to gain additional support through one of the university’s education students, a few of whom have been permitted to earn their teaching hours by assisting special education students with remote learning from volunteering families’ homes. It's a program she believes will be extremely helpful, but she still looks forward to the return to in-person classes.