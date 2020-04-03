Remote learning: Flagstaff schools offer class from home

Hayes said this week’s independent project has given school staff a chance to not only convert their classes to an online format, but also to see who has access to the material, in preparation of the upcoming online classes. The school sent out a survey to families more than two weeks ago to similarly determine needs for alternative access.

“We got a huge response and overwhelmingly most of our community does have internet access, but we did find some pockets where they didn’t have it at all or where they had bad, spotty internet service,” Hayes said.

The school is reaching out to these families to determine needs for paper materials prior to the start of official classes, which will be required, though Hayes said how upcoming activities will directly affect grades is still to be determined. For families with limited devices, FALA is coordinating a curbside pickup of school-owned Chromebooks for use at home. With a student technology ratio of about one device per three students, Hayes said there should be plenty of devices for those who need them.

A week into the new learning model, he said FALA students have already embraced new delivery methods, especially “office hours” being hosted by all school staff via phone call or videoconferencing.