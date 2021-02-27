Remembering NAU's Dale Hoskins: Giving budding broadcasters a voice

Strickland was hardly alone in believing he had a special relationship with Hoskins. As Rory Faust, current NAU communications professor and former broadcast and print journalist, said, “The thing about Dale is he cared. Cared about everyone. Every student, every colleague. He made everyone feel like they were number one, his favorite. There’s probably hundreds if not thousands of alumni right now running around feeling that they were Dale’s ‘favorite.’ That was his unique quality."

That caring manifested itself in exacting standards for students. Dave Zorn, news director at KAFF radio, remembers Hoskins harping on him about proper pronunciation. Zorn had come to NAU in the early 1990s as a community college transfer and already had radio announcing experience dating to high school. He felt, he admits, as if he knew it all.

Then, he encountered Hoskins.

“Early on,” Zorn said, “I think Dale saw the punk in me. He always wanted you to do it right. He was a big 'words' guy. Pronunciation was huge with him. He drilled that into our heads. If we got something wrong, he’d jokingly kind of poke fun at you a little, like, ‘Hey, how do you say that again?’ We’d run it through again and again, and he’d point out where the accent was wrong or the syllable was off.