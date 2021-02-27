Remembering NAU's Dale Hoskins: Giving budding broadcasters a voice

Scour the internet all you want, dig deep into Google search results, but you still won’t find much on-air documentation of Dale Hoskins’ work and achievements, little to note a professional life that influenced scores of radio and television journalists for more than three decades.
That’s because Hoskins, who died Monday at 74 from cancer, toiled all these years as a Northern Arizona University educator. He was a mentor, a hands-on teacher, a one-man cheerleading crew who preferred to impart his vast knowledge of the broadcast medium rather than seek attention and forge his own on-air career.
Hoskins liked being at the front of a classroom, not behind a mic.
But right there on page five of an online search, you can find a Vimeo upload of an interview an NAU student recorded with Hoskins shortly before his retirement in 2015. It lasts only 1 minute and 29 seconds, but it reveals part of Hoskins’ mass appeal, shows his spirit and enthusiasm, his factual rigor and insistence on proper pronunciation and enunciation.
The clip begins with Hoskins, silver-haired with shaggy sideburns, in a radio booth spelling out his name, letter by letter, which all journalists would appreciate. Then, with refreshing brevity, he outlines his career from a student himself at Baylor University in Texas to his decades at NAU. He does so while looking straight into the camera, nodding his head and punching-up certain consonants for emphasis.
His Texas drawl is evident in the clip, even years removed from the Lone Star State. But … each … word … is … clearly … expressed. At one point, talking about how he guided the campus radio station from a 10-watt operation to fully powered, he smiles, arches his brows and lowers his voice just a tad to say, “To be honest, I’m very proud of (that).”
Professional. Personable. Relaxed. Rehearsed.
That clip was so like Hoskins. But, friends, family and former students insist that it doesn’t begin to document the impact this communications professor had on generations of broadcast students hoping to break into a competitive, cut-throat business. What they found in Hoskins, many say, was a taskmaster with a soft touch, a mentor who had exacting standards but possessed the patience to help students meet them, and a guy with a quirky sense of humor matched only by a compassionate heart.
In the days following Hoskins’ death, what he used to call “his alumni” flooded social media and personal text messages with tributes and remembrances. The NAU Foundation, too, has started a scholarship fund in his name.
Miles Schneiderman, now a journalist and podcaster, called Hoskins a father figure who taught him how to knot a tie and was "a bouncing ball of Texas energy at the front of the room."
All had at least one Dale Hoskins story, and a few, such as longtime St. Louis sportscaster and hockey commentator Andy Strickland (class of 2000), credited Hoskins with launching their careers.
In Strickland’s case, he was a 19-year-old greenhorn unsure of his broadcast abilities. After recording copy for class and turning in the assignment, he recalled that Hoskins called him the next day.
“Dale says to me, ‘Hey, call this guy at The Mountain and KAFF (stations). They want to hire you,’” Strickland said. “I was shocked. Dale made a call for me. I would’ve never gotten that job, my first, without Dale.”
What Hoskins imparted most to Strickland was confidence at a time when he was dogged by self-doubt. He said, even now, he thinks back to Hoskins’ reassuring words when he’s feeling the stress of working in a major market.
“Nobody around you in this industry is going to build you up, tell you you’re a great interviewer,” Strickland said. “They always leave you wondering where you stand. It forces you to constantly fall back on people like Dale Hoskins, who told you at a young age you can do it, you were built to do this.
“There are people you always fall back on. It’s no different than an athlete keeping that relationship with their high school or college coach who truly instilled that confidence and belief system they carried throughout their career. Dale was that guy for me.”
Strickland was hardly alone in believing he had a special relationship with Hoskins. As Rory Faust, current NAU communications professor and former broadcast and print journalist, said, “The thing about Dale is he cared. Cared about everyone. Every student, every colleague. He made everyone feel like they were number one, his favorite. There’s probably hundreds if not thousands of alumni right now running around feeling that they were Dale’s ‘favorite.’ That was his unique quality."
That caring manifested itself in exacting standards for students. Dave Zorn, news director at KAFF radio, remembers Hoskins harping on him about proper pronunciation. Zorn had come to NAU in the early 1990s as a community college transfer and already had radio announcing experience dating to high school. He felt, he admits, as if he knew it all.
Then, he encountered Hoskins.
“Early on,” Zorn said, “I think Dale saw the punk in me. He always wanted you to do it right. He was a big 'words' guy. Pronunciation was huge with him. He drilled that into our heads. If we got something wrong, he’d jokingly kind of poke fun at you a little, like, ‘Hey, how do you say that again?’ We’d run it through again and again, and he’d point out where the accent was wrong or the syllable was off.
“It took Dale and Dr. (Norman) Medoff to get the young punk kid out of me. You can never know too much about this business. And he was a little tough on me, but not football coach tough or anything. More like, he knew how important it was that I get it. It benefited me in the long run.”
Strickland called Hoskins’ enthusiasm infectious, and his firm but understanding way of teaching resonated with college students just getting started.
Off-air importance
“He knew his stuff and he had credibility with me as a young kid,” Strickland said. “I loved the way he taught, I loved his passion for the broadcast industry. He probably could’ve been a (broadcaster) himself. He had a great personality and knew how to engage with people, but he was a broadcast educator. We need people like that.”
In fact, Hoskins was a budding broadcaster in his native Texas. But, early on, he chose an academic path and never looked back. After graduating from Baylor in 1969, he embarked on graduate school and earned master's and doctorate degrees from Texas Christian University and North Texas State, respectively. After that, he headed west to teach at NAU’s then nascent broadcasting program, building up both KNAU and campus station KAXR (now KJACK) from low-powered to fully functioning.
Along the way, Hoskins was honored for his service. He was, for example, given the Jack Clifford Excellence in Broadcast Education Award from the Arizona Broadcasters Association Foundation. But accolades never mattered to Hoskins, said his daughter, Jorie. It was the teaching that mattered most.
“He truly loved his job,” she said. “But, to me, he was a great father — a fun father. He was quirky.”
Faust affectionately made the “Absent-Minded Professor” comparison when talking about Hoskins.
“His office!” Faust said. “I mean, it looked like you were walking into an office in the IRS. There were just papers, stacks, piled everywhere. This was back in the day when nothing was digital and everything was hard copy. You’d walk into Dale’s office and, once you located him behind the stacks, you’d ask him about an assignment and he’d know right where it is and go to the sixth or seventh stack of papers. Amazing. The man was brilliant.”
Personable, too, according to Strickland.
“He was a cool guy,” Strickland recalled. “In college, you don’t need someone coming in as an authoritarian; he was relatable on so many levels. And very funny.”
Many students called him “Doc.” They also made sure to carve out a big chunk of their day if they ever visited that overflowing office of his.
“Anyone who knew Doc knew there was no such thing as a quick conversation with him," said Matias Tautimez, a writer and videographer in Phoenix who studied under Hoskins from 2010-14. “A friendly greeting easily turned into a long chat. ... You had to plan around Doc, because you knew if you bumped into him, you were going to be late for something. I never minded, though.”
Tautimez recalled that Hoskins would get out of his comfort zone and supported him in his interest in the world of professional wrestling.
“I had always wanted to be involved with professional wrestling,” he said, “and with my connection to the School of Comm, I knew I'd have a place to showcase it, but without Doc, none of it would've been possible. With no convincing, he agreed to sponsor our club and sign on to our bank account. With zero notice, he agreed to portray our ‘Chairman of the Board’ for our television program. He attended matches. He shared input. But most importantly, he brought together a group of people that became closer friends than I'd ever known.”
It should not surprise that Hoskins was willing to play a pro wrestling cameo role for a student-run program. He was game for anything, colleagues say.
It was natural
His daughter, Jorie, said her father always threw himself fully into whatever he was doing. That included parenting.
Jorie said her dad had primary custody of her as a child and said he was the most dedicated parent imaginable. He never missed one of her high school or college volleyball matches — though, as a parent driver, he insisted the teen girls listen to NPR in the car — and she said he supported her career aspirations. (Jorie is now a vice president at Blue Yonder, a software firm, in Phoenix.)
“Growing up, it was just my dad and me,” she said. “It was an extremely tight bond. We traveled together. We went hiking in the Grand Canyon. We went down Havasupai from the time I was 7 to 18. He adored the Grand Canyon.”
When he wasn't in a recording studio, or hanging out at his beloved Campus Coffee Bean, Hoskins took to nature. He had several nature photos published in National Geographic, and his shot of a Kaibab squirrel was displayed for years at the Museum of Northern Arizona, where he volunteered.
In 2000, Hoskins remarried, and his second wife, Jody, brought four children into the marriage.
“He took those kids, who were older, and built quite a relationship with all four,” Jorie said. “Usually you don’t see that with step-parents, but he was able to do that.”
What Jorie, and his former students, remember most is Hoskins’ effervescence.
“He always had little jokes that were a lot of times lame,” Jorie said. “He would, on purpose, mess up something so people would laugh. Like with band names. There’s the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Smashing Pumpkins. He’d call them the Smashing Peppers and the Red Hot Pumpkins. On purpose.
“He’d try to catch people off guard by inverting words, trying to slip in a joke. People would be staring at him, and then he’d turn around and smile and everyone would laugh. Joke’s on you. But he treated everyone with respect. I’m not surprised what his (former) students say. He thought of them as family, too.”