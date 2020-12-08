Regulations on student-focused developments to take effect March 2021

High Occupancy Housing zoning changes that the Flagstaff City Council adopted on Nov. 17 will become effective on March 1, 2021.

The amendment impacts most residential and mixed-use (residential and non-residential) developments by regulating the number of bedrooms and the number of dwelling units that are allowed with and without obtaining the separate approval of a Conditional Use Permit from the city. Developments that are required to obtain Conditional Use Permit will be considered a HOH Development or Mixed-use HOH Development.

The HOH Plan -- adopted in February 2018 –- was meant to help address community dialogue regarding high density residential and mixed-use developments in and near established neighborhoods such as The Jack, formally The Hub development. The plan included goals and policies that are intended to enhance and maintain Flagstaff’s character and guide future HOH Development and Mixed-Use High Occupancy Housing Developments.

These Zoning Code Text Amendment adds provisions that will require certain single-family, duplex, multiple-family (three dwelling-units and greater) and mixed-use developments to obtain the approval of a Conditional Use Permit from the city. That permit will then allow for a HOH Development or Mixed-use HOH Development.