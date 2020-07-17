Registration recommended for Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 testing site
0 comments

Registration recommended for Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 testing site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Administerning Covid Tests

Staff from the Coconino County Public Health Department administer COVID-19 tests Monday afternoon at a drive-up testing site at Fort Tuthill.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is asking individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at Fort Tuthill County Park to register online at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 to allow staff to better plan for each day’s anticipated testing count.

Upon registration, individuals will receive an authorization ticket that should be presented at the testing site, which is offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

Testing — which is intended for Coconino County residents and recommended for those exhibiting symptoms or who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 — is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Due to resource limitations, including laboratory capacity, supplies and staffing, the testing site may need to limit the number of tests provided per day. Notification of an early testing site closure will be posted at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19, on the County Facebook page, at the park entrance and through the COVID-19 Information Line, 928-679-7300.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News