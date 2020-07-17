Registration recommended for Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 testing site

Upon registration, individuals will receive an authorization ticket that should be presented at the testing site, which is offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

Testing — which is intended for Coconino County residents and recommended for those exhibiting symptoms or who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 — is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Due to resource limitations, including laboratory capacity, supplies and staffing, the testing site may need to limit the number of tests provided per day. Notification of an early testing site closure will be posted at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19, on the County Facebook page, at the park entrance and through the COVID-19 Information Line, 928-679-7300.