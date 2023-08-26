“It is one of those days in my career that I will never forget, let’s put it that way. And unfortunately ... those career fire days are becoming more frequent,” said fire manager True Brown of last year’s Tunnel Fire.

Brown said when he looks back at the Tunnel Fire, he can’t help but draw comparisons to his experiences on the Yarnell Hill Fire of 2013, which led to the deaths of 19 firefighters.

“I was on Yarnell; I was one of the first people to find Granite Mountain. I was on Blue Ridge Hotshots that day,” Brown said. “I would compare it to that day.”

After the end of the Tunnel Fire investigation, which lasted over a year and had largely prevented local fire managers from speaking about the blaze, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with some of those who led operations on the fire.

Brown was one of several people coordinating operations on the Tunnel Fire, although as the fire blew up, he said, he was called at times to respond to various spot fires and assist in evacuation efforts.

Quote “Looking back on that day and what happened, it's a miracle people weren't hurt or killed. It really is." -- True Brown, Fire Management Officer

The Tunnel Fire, which started the afternoon of Easter Sunday on April 17, 2022, was thought to be contained by the end of the next day, but blew up on April 19 and grew thousands of acres that day.

When the fire was finally wrestled under control, it had grown to 19,060 acres just northeast of Flagstaff, destroying 30 residences and 24 other structures.

During the time it took to conclude the investigation, residents were left wondering what went wrong, how it had occurred and what can be done to prevent a similar event in the future.

But Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath said residents may not find the answers to those questions satisfying.

“In the past, you would not have seen the Tunnel Fire, a fire like this, on April 17. So I think it shows just how much our fire season is shifting or expanding. It's not getting any smaller. It's not getting shorter,” McGrath said. “So I think a takeaway for us is there's no offseason here.”

Both McGrath and Brown insisted that in the days before the fire flared up, crews had worked the site until there was no detectable heat or smoke within the fire area.

Quote “There are days when we have five or six fires out on the district. And then, where do we have folks stay?" -- Matt McGrath, Flagstaff District Ranger

And McGrath said that he hoped to set the record straight on misinformation he has seen spread throughout the community in the days following the fire -- and in the year since it was eventually suppressed.

“Our job is to keep the community safe. Things happened that week and we couldn't do it; it didn't work. But that doesn't change the fact that that's why we come to work every day,” he said.

Initial response

The response to the Tunnel Fire began as many other fires do. According to the nine-page summary of investigation acquired by the Arizona Daily Sun through a Freedom of Information Act request, 911 dispatch received several calls reporting the fire just after 4 p.m. on April 17.

At the time, firefighters on the Flagstaff Ranger District were already suppressing the 50-acre Cochrane Fire near Sunset Crater National Monument, Brown said.

The Tunnel Fire was responded to by a fire engine from the Summit Fire Department, two U.S. Forest Service fire engines and several deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Brown said given the location of the fire within the area of Schultz Pass and not far from inhabited areas, it was “high on folks' radars.”

By about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Brown said, firefighters had largely contained the blaze at about 2 acres. Fire lines had been built completely around the flames and any larger fuels had been piled (called bone piles) within the center of the burned area so they could safely burn down.

Crews left at about 9 p.m. that night, returning the next day to continue to work the fire for about six hours.

“They got out there about nine in the morning, and then worked the better part of the day continuing to mop up any detected heat sources, ensuring that the line was secure,” Brown said. “That falls right in line with our standard operating procedures in regards to returning to the scene, you know, mopping up the bone piles, mopping up the edge, checking the edge for heat, making sure the lines are all good and held. And then not leaving till they felt it was secure.”

By the time crews left on Monday, Brown said, there was no detectable heat or smoke coming from the fire area.

To test this, wildland firefighters will take off their gloves and hold their hands just above the ground, or touch the ground, to see if they feel warmth.

Brown said crews and fire managers felt confident, even with the National Weather Service predicting red flag conditions of high winds and low humidity for the following day.

“The condition that the fire had been left in, in that contained status with no smoke, no heat, everybody was very comfortable going into the red flag warning with the condition that it was in,” Brown said.

From contained to catastrophic

All that changed Tuesday morning, when at about 6:40 a.m. dispatch was notified of smoke again in the vicinity of the Tunnel Fire.

Brown said it was not clear whether the smoke was from a new start or from the Tunnel Fire. But the duty officer immediately called two crews to respond.

When fire personnel reached the area at about 8 a.m., they found flames outside of the lines.

“We don't know if that was from the Tunnel Fire or another ignition source. And that's where there is uncertainty, because we don't know what happened between when our folks left Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning,” Brown said. “The challenge was, whatever happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning, there was free-moving fire outside of what we had. That's where the challenge was.”

The nine-page investigation report does not address how or why the fire seemed to rekindle and jump the containment lines, or whether it may have been a new start.

Brown said firefighters began the day taking a direct approach: building containment line just next to the fire's edge.

But with winds gusting up to 50 mph, it was not long before that strategy was forced to change.

“It gets to a point where those flames are moving so fast, and they are so tall and long, that they'll effectively just lay over whatever line you can clear. Not only the flames, but then the spot fires get thrown so far in front that you just really can't keep up. You could get cut off, but you're really just being ineffective,” Brown said. “There was very little we could do there after a little bit except getting people out of the way as safely as we could.”

Efforts were made to bring in planes and helicopters to help. But the high winds made flying conditions too dangerous for such actions, Brown said.

Between 9:30 and 10:30, Brown said, it became clear they were not going to be able to hold the fire in its smaller footprint. And it was becoming too dangerous to take a direct approach.

By about 10:45, areas were being placed within the “Set” status for evacuation.

With direct attack not an option, they had started what they call a “point source protection strategy," according to Brown. That’s when firefighters will go to individual houses or groups of houses and prepare them as best they can for the approaching fire front.

That can mean moving wood piles or propane tanks away from homes, or wetting areas with water.

“Looking back on that day and what happened, it's a miracle people weren't hurt or killed. It really is. And I mean, I know there are a lot of folks that lost their homes, and I’m truly sorry about that. But for how things developed that day, and the fire behavior that was exhibited, and how fast it moved in to the communities, it's a miracle folks weren't killed that day. I think that's something folks really need to remember coming off of this incident, because the outcome could have been truly, truly catastrophic,” Brown said.

Both Brown and McGrath commended the actions of firefighters, personnel from partner agencies and the public in the evacuation.

“That to me is the untold story here that we don't really like to get into, because people think we're trying to shift the discussion from how did this happen ... to people really could have died that day, except for a lot of heroic actions by so many people in this community, not just us,” McGrath said.

Brown added that given the weather conditions that day, any fire would have been challenging to contain.

Lessons learned

For McGrath, the lessons of the Tunnel Fire speak to an evolving fire season. Where once there had been an offseason and only seasonal fire teams, he said, the Tunnel Fire is an example of how the fire season is starting earlier, ending later, and there is more extreme weather throughout it.

It is a lesson climate scientists have been warning about for years, and one that may have become even more succinct throughout 2023 as fire managers from Canada to Hawaii and Greece all struggle to contain and manage massive wildfires.

For McGrath, getting teams up and ready earlier in the season and having teams stay on later in the season is part of the solution.

Last year, the Forest Service created a type three incident management team, a group that can specialize in managing larger fires that a local forest might not be able to handle on their own. But that team, based out of northern Arizona, was not set to begin until a week after the Tunnel Fire ignited and got out of control.

This year, McGrath said, that team came online much earlier in the season.

The district also expanded its no-camping area around Flagstaff and throughout Schultz Pass. That comes in addition to continued efforts to improve forest health, and McGrath said preventing fires from starting in the first place is of utmost importance.

“Reducing the fuels in the area and reducing the number of human ignitions, I think, are the most pressing things we can do to reduce the potential for something like this to impact the community again,” he said.

But in terms of how the agency might change how it responds to and manages wildfire in the wake of the experience, McGrath said he doesn’t see a need for it.

“I know that's what people are always curious about: how are you going to respond differently? And this is where it's difficult to say a lot is going to change, because we had the resources that we needed on the scene on Sunday and Monday, and they were cold trailing this fire, and there was no smoke and there was no heat,” he said.

And McGrath pushed back at the assertion that fire personnel should have stayed with the Tunnel Fire throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

“There are days when we have five or six fires out on the district. And then where do we have folks stay? And where do we not have them stay? In this case, they were there until 9 p.m. the first night, they were there six hours the second day, and with no visible heat or smoke,” McGrath said. “I don't generally say, ‘Oh, we don't have the resources for that,’ because we've got a big wildland fire organization here on the district. But there is a certain volume where we just wouldn't be able to have somebody out at all of these fires all the time.”

Rumors spread like wildfire

In the days following the blowup, anger over how the fire spread was palpable among impacted residents and at community meetings.

McGrath said he understands that anger, and has seen firsthand a loss of trust between the Forest Service and impacted residents. But along with that anger has been some misinformation he hoped to set straight.

Rumors that have circulated in the year since the fire have included the idea that fire managers first looked to utilize the blaze for forest health, letting it burn in a similar fashion to a prescribed burn.

McGrath and Brown both stated unequivocally that managing the fire had never been considered.

“It was a full suppression incident right from the get-go. There was never any discussion whatsoever [about letting the fire burn]. There were no objectives other than full suppression. Keep the fire as small as possible,” Brown said.

McGrath said that strategy would be in line with agency policy toward managed fire.

Because of the lack of lightning in the preceding days, it was assumed the fire was human-caused, an assumption that remains to this day despite the mystery of how the fire started. And McGrath said it is standard procedure to fully suppress every human-caused blaze.

He said in that area, given the proximity to the urban interface, terrain and fuels in the area, it would be a tall order to decide to manage even a lightning fire for forest health in that location.

“That's just one of those areas where we wouldn't even discuss it. We know anywhere on that Schultz Pass area is an area where it wouldn't even be up for consideration,” McGrath said.

There have also been claims that a bulldozer, which could have been used to build fire line, was left sitting on a trailer while the blaze began to grow rapidly. Rumors have circulated that firefighters on the scene requested that dozer be used and that the request was denied for environmental reasons.

McGrath said that also was false.

“I will say that we do not hesitate to use a dozer on the Flagstaff Ranger District anytime we need to,” he said. “The dozer is a pretty standard, pretty typical tool that we use on a regular basis.”

McGrath said they had a dozer at the district headquarters several miles away on Sunday and Monday, and had there been a call to use it, they would have. But he said on those days the situation did not call for it.

Quote “We don't know if that was from the Tunnel Fire or another ignition source. And that's where there is uncertainty, because we don't know what happened between when our folks left Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning." -- True Brown, Fire Management officer.

Cause a mystery The nine-page report on the cause of the Tunnel Fire provides little clarity into how the Tunnel Fire may have started on Sunday afternoon and then blown up on Tuesday. A 230-page report expanding on the investigation could take nearly a year and a half before it could be processed and released, Forest Service officials advised the Arizona Daily Sun. The nine-page summary describes efforts investigators took to determine the cause and origin point of the Tunnel Fire, including several interviews with members of the public who first reported the blaze. But while ruling out several potential causes, it comes to no conclusion as to what actually sparked the blaze, or how the fire blew up after managers had believed it was contained. Region three of the U.S. Forest Service, based out of Albuquerque, released the “undetermined” findings in mid-July. Through the investigation, Forest Service law enforcement personnel and fire investigators appeared to have ruled out all but one cause of the fire. Lightning was quickly ruled out as a potential cause given that the region did not experience storm activity, and no dry lightning had been observed prior to the fire start. A relative lack of human activity in the area, as well as physical evidence, also led investigators to rule out several other potential causes including an illegal campfire, a vehicle fire or mechanical operations. The report determined it is possible that smoking or some other incendiary device started the fire. Given the type of fuels within the area of the fire start and the weather conditions at the time, something as small as a cigarette could have been the spark. Despite that, investigators could not identify evidence that could conclusively determine that smoking or some other incendiary device had started the fire. And there were no reports from either members of the public or Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies, some of the first to arrive on scene, of human activity near the fire start. Online systems recording the location of phones in the vicinity and obtained by warrant showed only one device in the area, held by the person who first called in the fire. That individual was interviewed by investigators. One challenge referenced throughout the report that may have impacted the investigation was the impact firefighting operations had on the area of the fire’s start.