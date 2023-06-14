Trinity Tompkins said we’ve all got two families: the one we’re born with, and the one we find. Her found family comes together around arenas.

“Rodeo was home for me, a place to defuse and find peace,” she said.

This year, Tompkins was crowned the 10th-ever Flagstaff Pro Rodeo Queen. It's a fitting title for an articulate young lady whose horse is her best friend, and whose heart is linked unequivocally to the sport of rodeo.

“I think I was maybe 6 months old when my mom bought me my first baby saddle at Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo. I’ve literally gone every single year of my life. I know most of the cowboys out there, they always looked after me. The rodeo was always my happy place, my free place,” Tompkins said.

Born and raised in Prescott, she remembers watching rough stock events when she was small, sitting in a box near the chutes.

“When you start to feel the fire and find that community…it’s contagious, I feel. You can walk through the back where all the cowboys are and you can make a lot of friends. It’s a very loving and influential community and I feel like it should be open to everybody,” Tompkins said.

Her mother was a rodeo queen in her 20s, and almost as soon as Tompkins was born she was entered into baby modeling competitions. Since then, Tompkins has dabbled in singing, acting and modeling. Meanwhile, she was also building skills as a horsewoman, competing in team roping and goat-tying events.

When Flagstaff put the call out for rodeo queen contestants, it seemed only natural that she try her hand. Rodeos are the place where she’s always felt completely at home.

This year, she said, the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo carved out its own very special place in her heart — and it wasn’t just because she was crowned after a speech, horsemanship trial, and judged “hot lap.”

“There a quite a few things that I found were really second to none,” Tompkins said. “Their hospitality for cowboys, queens and pageant competitors, the way they speak to you, the way they help you, you’re never alone at Flagstaff. It’s a very home-oriented rodeo and it’s very well put together. They have a lot to share with other rodeos. I didn’t have a bad moment.”

Tompkins added that Flagstaff Pro Rodeo’s hospitality also extended to the animals.

Her horse, Paisley, usually doesn’t like stalls. The equine amenities in Flagstaff may have changed the mare’s mind a bit.

“The stalls were clean, nice, cool during the day for the animals, it was fully fenced in. It not only made me feel comfortable, but my horse who doesn’t like being in stalls actually relaxed,” Tompkins said.

As rodeo queen, 20-year-old Tompkins is the face of the annual event. She helps mutton buster get set, greets fans, and is featured in photos.

This year, a little girl with huge brown eyes stopped her near the entry gate and asked for her autograph. Tompkins said she nearly teared up.

“I like spending time with the little ones, my little sister did the mutton busting. I love spending time with mutton busters and the young people in the crowd. The people who want to try it [rodeo sports]… even if they don’t have a horse. Making sure that they have that inspiration,” she said.

For Kristen Daulton, who founded the rodeo 10 years ago, the event was full of emotional moments like the one Tompkins described.

“It was a little overwhelming for sure, lots of emotions this week. Sad it’s over, happy we got to do it,” she said.

For her, this rodeo was the best yet.

“I feel like it was our committee this year. I got so many compliments on how cohesive our committee was. Everyone was smiling and happy to be there. Our goal was to be positive and take care of everybody who walked in the gate. They knocked it out of the park,” Daulton said. “What a huge success the 10th anniversary was, there’s not one single thing I would change!”

The final ticket sale numbers aren’t in yet, but this year’s newly crowned Flagstaff Pro Rodeo Teen Queen, Jaelee Mernaugh, said the crowd on Saturday night was electric.

“Saturday it was a packed arena. There was like no open seats and it was so cool to be able to carry the Arizona flag,” she said. As teen queen, she supports Tompkins in her duties, acting as a younger counterpart in promoting rodeos.

She rode her 20-year-old “ultimate queening horse,” a bay quarter horse named Joe Kid, in the weekend’s pageant.

“The highlight would have to be when I was announced for the hot laps. My horse, he loves rodeo queening. He gets all ready and he’ll hear our name and he just takes off and he’s ready to go,” Mernaugh said.

Mernaugh said Flagstaff Pro Rodeo is the best rodeo she’s ever attended.

Those kinds of reflections mean the world to Daulton.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d still be here 10 years later,” Daulton said.

But she is. A decade on, she and her team of volunteers are still packing the grand stands with fans on Saturday night. They’re still making people like Tompkins feel at home. Their still making Flagstaff’s home town rodeo a summer event for the books.