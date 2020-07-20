Rees Fire smolders on Flagstaff peaks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino National Forest spotted the Rees Fire on the east side of the San Francisco Peaks above Lockett Meadow on Sunday.

Many residents called in the fire that was contained at approximately a fourth of an acre. Fire officials are in the area and continuing to monitor the fire. On Monday morning, forest officials report the fire continues to smolder and smoke is barely visible.

Forest officials said the cause is unknown, but the fire was likely caused by lightning because a storm passed over the peaks shortly before.

