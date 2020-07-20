Rees Fire smolders on Flagstaff peaks

The Coconino National Forest spotted the Rees Fire on the east side of the San Francisco Peaks above Lockett Meadow on Sunday.
Many residents called in the fire that was contained at approximately a fourth of an acre. Fire officials are in the area and continuing to monitor the fire. On Monday morning, forest officials report the fire continues to smolder and smoke is barely visible.
Forest officials said the cause is unknown, but the fire was likely caused by lightning because a storm passed over the peaks shortly before.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.