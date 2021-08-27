Redistricting process will define next decade of representation for Flagstaff, Coconino County

But Flagstaff voters have had trouble getting their interests and favored candidates to the state legislature, with the city’s mostly Democratic vote largely overwhelmed by the more Republican areas that make up the rest of the district.

“Flagstaff has voted one way and the rest of the Legislative District has voted another way in every state election since the new maps were formed. So Flagstaff hasn't been able to elect the people they want to see in state legislature,” Solop said. “The grouping can either amplify their interests, amplify their voice, or diminish their voice. So the stakes are high when it comes to state politics and federal politics.”

And beyond party politics, Solop said that kind of representation can matter a lot in terms of the issues that are seen as priorities at the federal and state level, as well as where and how money may be distributed to localities.

That’s one thing that makes drawing up the new maps challenging.

But it’s by no means the only factor the commission must consider, Solop said. The commission has to balance several, often conflicting, criteria as they are creating the new maps.