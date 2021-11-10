Redistricting commission to host satellite meeting in Flagstaff

Flagstaff residents will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission today, without the need to tune into a meeting online.

The commission, which is in the midst of a 30-day public comment period after passing draft legislative and congressional maps last month, is holding the Wednesday meeting at 6 p.m.

Although the meeting itself is taking place in Yuma, the High Country Conference Center on the campus of Northern Arizona University is acting as a satellite location for the event.

The satellite meeting will allow Flagstaff residents the opportunity to take part in the meeting, view the draft maps, and provide feedback to the commission without the need to travel to Yuma or tune in from home online.

The commission is responsible for drawing new district maps that split the state into nine districts for Arizona’s representatives in Washington D.C. and 30 districts for the state house and senate down in Phoenix.

The districts define the next decade of politics within the state, but several leaders in the area have expressed displeasure at how the current draft maps split up northern Arizona, specifically in terms of the legislative districts.