 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Redistricting commission to host satellite meeting in Flagstaff
0 comments
alert top story

Redistricting commission to host satellite meeting in Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff residents will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission today, without the need to tune into a meeting online.

The commission, which is in the midst of a 30-day public comment period after passing draft legislative and congressional maps last month, is holding the Wednesday meeting at 6 p.m.

Although the meeting itself is taking place in Yuma, the High Country Conference Center on the campus of Northern Arizona University is acting as a satellite location for the event.

The satellite meeting will allow Flagstaff residents the opportunity to take part in the meeting, view the draft maps, and provide feedback to the commission without the need to travel to Yuma or tune in from home online.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The commission is responsible for drawing new district maps that split the state into nine districts for Arizona’s representatives in Washington D.C. and 30 districts for the state house and senate down in Phoenix.

The districts define the next decade of politics within the state, but several leaders in the area have expressed displeasure at how the current draft maps split up northern Arizona, specifically in terms of the legislative districts.

During a meeting over the weekend, several members of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, Flagstaff City Council and local residents called into the meeting to ask that the commission take a second look at the northern Arizona districts.

Nearly every northern Arizona speaker told the commission they were unhappy that the districts separated Flagstaff from parts of its local metropolitan area such as Kachina Village, and other nearby communities such as Sedona and other parts of the Verde Valley.

Speakers also said they hoped if Flagstaff were included within the same district as Sedona and areas to the south, that district could become competitive while increasing Native American representation within the northern district.

Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the panel is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who participated in a "war room" ahead of the siege and strategized about how to halt the certification of Joe Biden's victory.Thompson said the committee had issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, manager of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump who talked with Trump ahead of the insurrection; and Bernard Kerik, who the committee says paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6."In the days before the January 6th attack, the former president's closest allies and advisers drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes," Thompson said. "The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all."The subpoenas come after the panel has already demanded documents and testimony from several other Trump advisers some who have cooperated and some who have not. The House voted last month to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt after he refused to comply with his subpoena. Trump himself is fighting the probe in court.The rioters who violently pushed back police to break into the Capitol and interrupt the electoral count repeated Trump's false claims of widespread fraud, and the committee says the six newly subpoenaed witnesses helped amplify the misinformation in the days ahead of the attack. Trump's false claims came as election officials and courts across the country verified President Biden's win, and as his own attorney general said there was no evidence of significant fraud.Thompson says in the letters to the Trump associates that the panel has uncovered "credible evidence" of their participation in the former president's efforts to overturn the election and cites ways that they individually tried to further his cause.In Stepien's subpoena, Thompson cites the testimony of an unnamed witness in saying he oversaw the "conversion" of Trump's presidential campaign to a "Stop the Steal" effort. In letters to Miller and McCallum, Thompson cites specific efforts to spread the false claims, including a phone call from McCallum to an unidentified Michigan state legislator asking if the Trump campaign could "count on" them and urging the person to push for the appointment of new state electors.Thompson detailed several efforts by Eastman, a lawyer and professor, to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to try to overturn the election as he presided over the congressional certification a power Pence did not legally have. Thompson also cites Eastman's outreach to states, including a briefing to state legislators, and his participation in the so-called "war room" at the Willard Hotel where he, Bannon, Kerik and others strategized ahead of the siege about how to overturn Trump's defeat.Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner who was pardoned by Trump after serving time in prison for tax fraud and other charges, responded to his subpoena with a lengthy statement on Monday evening. He said that he "was not hired to overturn the will of the people, only to look into the integrity of the process" and that his focus after the election was on "looking for evidence," not public relations."As to the events of January 6th, I was not involved," he said.The others contacted by The Associated Press did not respond to requests for comment.In the letter to Flynn the former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was also pardoned by Trump Thompson cited a December Oval Office meeting with the then-president. Citing media reports, Thompson said Flynn and other participants "discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the Nov. 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud."The panel is working with other close Trump advisers to gain testimony, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and administration aides Kashyap Patel and Dan Scavino.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)