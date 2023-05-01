After the recycling center closed suddenly last week, the city is still asking residents not to put their recycling bin on the street.

Last week, city officials had said they hoped to get recycling services back online by Monday.

But in a media release, the city announced it was not yet ready to make that a reality. There is currently not an estimated date for which residential recycling services will be brought back online, although commercial pick up is still occurring.

Even so, without an alternative place to bring those materials yet available, those recyclables are being brought to the Cinder Lake Landfill.

In the interim, alternative public recycling drop-off locations can be viewed in Google Maps here. However, the City encourages the public to hold their recyclables until further notice.

City officials say they are in the process of finalizing an arrangement with a Materials Recovery Facility in the Phoenix area that has agreed to receive recyclables from Flagstaff.

Residents with questions related to recycling services can call 928-213-2110 or email solidwastesolutions@flagstaffaz.gov. Updates will also be shared through flagstaff.az.gov/4855/Recycling-Updates.