As of this week, the recycling drop-off bins at the City of Flagstaff Recycling Transfer Facility (located at 1800 E Butler Ave) have been reopened.

Drop off bins are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturday and Sunday until further staffing and operational plans can be developed and implemented, according to city officials.

The bins will also be unavailable on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

The public recycling drop-off has been reestablished to accept the same types of materials that the City collects for residential customers.

Glass is still required to be kept separate from other recyclable materials. Materials accepted for recycling have not changed and a flyer containing a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be viewed at bit.ly/FlagstaffRecycle.

The building and area outside of the public drop-off area remain closed to the public. Additionally, the facility is not equipped to accept recyclables from businesses or commercial haulers at this time.

Residents with questions related to recycling services can email solidwastesolutions@flagstaffaz.gov or call 928-213-2110. Updates will also be shared through flagstaff.az.gov/4855/Recycling-Updates.