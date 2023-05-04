As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the City of Flagstaff occupied the recycling facility on Butler Avenue that had been operated by Norton Environmental for more than two decades.

Hours later, city employees in reflective vests and hard hats could still be seen milling about the grounds, assessing the condition of the space and preparing to turn it into a transfer facility.

The move came after solid waste section head Evan Tyrrell and public works director Scott Overton informed Flagstaff City Council the city would be looking to bring recycle pickup back online as soon as Monday.

At that same special meeting, Council voted unanimously to approve the termination of the lease and contract with Norton Environmental and to transfer control and ownership of the facility and equipment back to the city. The termination agreement approved by city council came with a $75,000 payment to Norton for transfer of the facility and termination of the original contract.

“This payment, we feel, is justified as it is very expensive and costly to not have a home to take our recyclables to,” Overton told Council.

The president of Norton Environmental, Joseph Balog, said the payment is in lieu of what could have been an estimated $250,000 payment from the city this year.

Estimates from city staff had that payment closer to $450,000 for this year.

That payment would have been for failing to meet the minimum amount of recyclable material the city agreed to deliver Norton within the original contract.

Throughout the contract with Norton, the city has only ever been able to collect and deliver a fraction of the recycled material promised within the contract. Bolag said Flagstaff routinely owed Norton for undelivered material at the end of each rear.

“Under the terms of the contract, Flagstaff had a minimum amount of material to deliver to the plant yearly. Typically Flagstaff owed Norton over $350,000 at the end of each contract year under the contract minimum,” Balog wrote. “In an agreement made with the city, Norton accepted $75,000 to terminate the contract, and each party agreed to release the other party with no further liability between Norton and the City of Flagstaff.”

Under the original contract, Norton had control and ownership of the facility, but that would have reverted back to the city when the contract ended in September.

Balog also confirmed that the combination of the facility fire last week and the weak market for recycling led to the sudden closure of the facility, which employed eight people at the time of its closure.

Several councilmembers and City Manager Greg Clifton applauded the work of city staff in working so quickly on the matter.

“It’s been around-the-clock involvement,” Clifton said. “I find it remarkable to say the least that we are now occupying this facility as soon as [May 4]. I would not have thought that was within the realm of possibilities here.”

The city is now working to convert the facility quickly into a transfer center so materials can be collected, brought to the site and loaded onto a truck and brought to Phoenix.

Converting the facility into a simple transfer station won’t take much, Overton said. Because sorting through the recycling will all take place in Phoenix, the only equipment they really need is a scale to weigh the truck and recycled materials, and heavy equipment such as a front-end loader to move the materials from the collection vehicles to the semi truck.

Those operations will likely be contracted out as well, although city employees might be onsite to oversee the operations, Overton said.

That facility, operated by the City of Phoenix, has already agreed to begin taking materials from Flagstaff, despite the current lack of a signed intergovernmental agreement between the two municipalities.

A signed agreement is expected within the month.

With the question of where recycling materials will go solved, the remaining question is just how to get it there.

Overton said the city is quickly looking to find a company to begin trucking the materials down to the Valley. He said that will likely be a shorter-term contract as a stop-gap measure just to get service back up and running.

Once that is achieved, the city will seek a longer contract to get a better deal for the city and taxpayers.

This short-term solution is expected to be in place for three to four weeks, bringing recycling pickup back while giving city staff time to draw up longer-term contracts.

Overton said it was too early to tell what the price tag on a short-term contract for such a service would be.

If a company to bring materials to Phoenix can't be lined up, recycle pickup will still resume on Monday, but materials will be brought to the landfill. Overton and Tyrrell, however, seem confident that transportation could be located in time.

Even so, Tyrrell said in that circumstance, the city might be able to store the materials until they can be brought to the Phoenix facility at a later time.

But is Flagstaff unique in its recycling woes in terms of northern Arizona communities? It’s a mixed bag.

The City of Williams doesn’t offer its residents residential recycling pickup. Residents can opt to drop recyclables off at the transfer facility in Williams themselves.

Those materials are then delivered to the company Waste Management in Flagstaff to process, a Williams sanitation manager said.

Up in Page there are currently no recycling services available to residents or commercial businesses, said Page City Manager Darren Coldwell.

That city contracts with the company Republic Services to collect trash.

Republic Services had offered recycling services to residents as well, but Coldwell said after industry changes forced the company to truck all recyclables to a facility near Las Vegas, the company removed the recycling service. The city has been without recycling services for about a year and a half.

It should be noted that both communities, as with most across northern Arizona, are significantly smaller than Flagstaff.