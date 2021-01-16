Record dry year could add stress for trees, firefighters alike

After Flagstaff saw its driest year on record in 2020, this year could be a stressful one for forests across northern Arizona.

That’s according to Andrew Sanchez Meador, executive director of the Ecological Restoration Institute based out of Northern Arizona University.

Throughout last year, Flagstaff saw only 9.56 inches of precipitation, making 2020 the driest year on record, and Coconino County is listed as experiencing an exceptional drought, according the United States Drought Monitor.

And those conditions can have real impacts on both the health of trees and the expanding fire season.

For the health of ponderosa pine forests across northern Arizona that are already stressed by overgrown forests and a warming climate, Sanchez Meador said, extreme drought can “end up being a little bit of a one-two punch.”

Tack a year of heavy drought on top of longstanding issues of overly dense forests, where trees are competing for space, moisture and resources, and, Sanchez Meador said, it can be a lot for a tree to handle.

That might mean trees slowing down growth and, if they are particularly stressed or in overgrown conditions, an extreme drought year may be enough to kill a tree, he added.