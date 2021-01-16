Record dry year could add stress for trees, firefighters alike

After Flagstaff saw its driest year on record in 2020, this year could be a stressful one for forests across northern Arizona.
That’s according to Andrew Sanchez Meador, executive director of the Ecological Restoration Institute based out of Northern Arizona University.
Throughout last year, Flagstaff saw only 9.56 inches of precipitation, making 2020 the driest year on record, and Coconino County is listed as experiencing an exceptional drought, according the United States Drought Monitor.
And those conditions can have real impacts on both the health of trees and the expanding fire season.
For the health of ponderosa pine forests across northern Arizona that are already stressed by overgrown forests and a warming climate, Sanchez Meador said, extreme drought can “end up being a little bit of a one-two punch.”
Tack a year of heavy drought on top of longstanding issues of overly dense forests, where trees are competing for space, moisture and resources, and, Sanchez Meador said, it can be a lot for a tree to handle.
That might mean trees slowing down growth and, if they are particularly stressed or in overgrown conditions, an extreme drought year may be enough to kill a tree, he added.
And Sanchez Meador said it’s not helped that while 2020 was particularly dry and hot, it was by no means an aberration.
“Ponderosa pine, while it's evolved over millions of years to live in prolonged and kind of episodic drought periods and warmer temperatures, you know, 20 years of drought will start to wear on anybody,” Sanchez Meador said.
Dry forests also pose other risks, namely the increased potential of wildfire.
Neil Chapman, Forest Health Supervisor for the City of Flagstaff, wrote in an email that the drought likely means earlier fire restrictions and impacts to public land access through the summer.
But dry conditions in the winter, as we have seen so far this year, also means the continued risk of fire throughout the entire year.
“We all have seen the changes in our annual precipitation patterns and drought conditions worsen. The result is our community is now often at risk of experiencing an unplanned wildfire any time of the year,” Chapman wrote.
President of the Flagstaff Firefighters Union Casey Gonzales said dealing with wildland fire through colder months can present conditions very different from those in the summer.
For example, Gonzales described a wildland call the department responded to in late October that he called the “most the most miserable wildland call I've ever been on; the coldest wildland call I've ever been on.”
Gonzales said it was bitter cold when crews responded to that fire, in the area of Buffalo Park, at around 2 a.m. And the cold made dealing with the fire even more difficult.
“We had pumps that would freeze, hose lines that were freezing up. As soon as you'd stop flowing water, the line would freeze up because it was so cold,” Gonzales said. “One of the engines stopped pumping for a bit and everything froze up on it. So we had to switch over to a different engine to start pumping. In the wind, I was miserable.”