Reclaiming their name: Kinlani Bordertown Dormitory makes an effort to amend the sordid history of boarding schools

The summer after I turned fourteen, I graduated from what most Americans would consider junior high and began the process of selecting a place to continue my education. If I stayed on the reservation I would have been at a severe disadvantage because of the finite resources and outdated textbooks allocated to the schools by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). Off the reservation was almost out of the question because it would place me at one of the numerous Indian-residential schools in the southwest.

Residential schools have become infamous for the years of physical, emotional and psychological abuse inflicted on Native students, but it wasn’t until recently that the horrors of residential schools were brought to the attention of mainstream media outlets. Over 1,000 student bodies have been recovered to date, and as more is discovered through both historical and literal excavation, more is asked of these institutions in the present day.

I was already well versed in the long, ugly history of the often religious boarding schools that the children of Indigenous communities were forced to attend. Most of my aunts and uncles had been sent to a boarding school in Utah: the Intermountain Indian School. The rest were shipped off across the country to other residential schools. Fortunately, there was another option available to me and my siblings that had to attend school: Kinlani Bordertown Dormitory.

Kinlani first opened its doors in 1958 and is still operational today, but it finds itself in a rather unique situation because it's solely a dormitory and not a residential school.

“There is some stigma when you say [dormitory],” said Theresa Boone-Schuler, CEO of Kinlani Bordertown Dormitory. Some of the stigma of boarding schools include the lack of student safety, the denial of Native culture and heritage and severe deficiency in education of the students that attend them. “But there are parents in my generation that went to school here that want their children and grandchildren to come to school here. Over the years there has been a transition from the old school boarding school to now.”

Some of these changes that Boone-Schuler is referring to is the incorporation of traditional Indigenous values and lesson plans into extracurricular activities at the dormitory. In the past, any and all mention of Native culture and language would have resulted in swift punishment that was often traumatizing. Thankfully, this is no longer the case – at least at Kinlani.

“We had a welcome back to school celebration a few weeks ago. The staff made N’tsidigo’i’ (kneel down bread) with the kids and we had a feast,” Boon-Schuler laughed. “We have a staff member that engages the students in speaking Navajo. We do have Hopi presenters from time to time, and the students do share their own culture and dances … For about two years now, we have had a group of students that practice traditional singing, also.”

Student safety is another area that Kinlani has set to improve. In the past, residential schools were rife with violent abuse and negligence of children in their care.

“To ensure the students are safe, everyone that comes here needs to background check at state, federal, local, and sometimes tribal levels.” Boone-Schuler said. Student safety doesn't stop there. “There have been a lot of mental health issues with the students including anxiety, depression, and grief. We took advantage of technology, and we have programs available to students like PBIS to help the student self identify their emotion and alert the staff. We also have a mental health counselor on staff to meet with students and hold group sessions with them.”

Since opening its doors, Kinlani has given the students that attend the dormitory the opportunity to take advantage of the, comparatively, well funded public education system of Flagstaff. With the concerns of cultural exposure and student safety addressed, this gives the students and staff the ability to focus on cultivating the students’ education.

“We have a lot of opportunities that aren't available on the reservation.” Boone-Schuler said. “We provide tutors for the students, we have ongoing after-school programs to help the students succeed. We focus a lot on career and college readiness. We have presenters that come to tell [the students] how to prepare for college… note taking, time management, how to fill out applications… We try to focus on what they’re going to do after they leave here. We’ve had a lot of successful students over the years.”

Along with the focus on education, Kinlani also fosters niche student interests. While I was at Kinlani, the staff there helped me create a monthly newsletter and coordinate a tour of the Arizona Daily Sun. This year, Kinlani students are focusing on cinematography.

“We have a filmmaker, Deidra Peaches, that is helping the students make short films and learn all about cinematography,” Boone-Shuler said. “I’m really excited about that.”

Kinlani has adapted and changed over the years to meet the expectations of the parents who send their children there and the needs of the students who don’t have a choice. The school is still growing strong and continues to move away from the sordid history of residential schools that it has been entangled with over the years, but for survivors of residential schools, any real reforms may be too little too late. I

Ideally, those toxic institutions would be closed down in favor of schools that are run by or involved in the Indigenous communities they serve, but until then, we can only endure what we have to and change what we can for the kids without a choice.